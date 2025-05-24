Kimberly Guilyfoyle's Worst Tan Blunder Proves She Hits The Spray Booth With Trump

There are tons of fashion and makeup mistakes we're begging Kimberly Guilfoyle to ditch in 2025 and, with any luck, if Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancée heeds our advice, she won't risk being compared to her boss again any time soon. Donald Trump's makeup fails often have everyone buzzing and, in this particular instance, the former Fox News host bore an unfortunate resemblance to him.

Back when Guilfoyle was still a fixture in the Trump family, she blended in by replicating, likely unintentionally, her then-future father in law's frequent fake tan fails. One photo taken during the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (seen above) showed her and Don Jr. clasping their hands together and holding them high in a display of unity.

Sadly, the triumphant moment was undercut by Guilfoyle's distracting, Trump-coded, and unfortunately very blotchy tan, which illuminated her skin with its bright, bronze-ish tint. The room's lighting gave her skin tone an unintentional yellow hue too, as if she were suffering from a serious case of jaundice, while Don Jr.' s comparably yellow-orange skin color suggests he joined in on his dad and then-fiancée's fun in the tanning room.