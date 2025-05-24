Kimberly Guilyfoyle's Worst Tan Blunder Proves She Hits The Spray Booth With Trump
There are tons of fashion and makeup mistakes we're begging Kimberly Guilfoyle to ditch in 2025 and, with any luck, if Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancée heeds our advice, she won't risk being compared to her boss again any time soon. Donald Trump's makeup fails often have everyone buzzing and, in this particular instance, the former Fox News host bore an unfortunate resemblance to him.
Back when Guilfoyle was still a fixture in the Trump family, she blended in by replicating, likely unintentionally, her then-future father in law's frequent fake tan fails. One photo taken during the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (seen above) showed her and Don Jr. clasping their hands together and holding them high in a display of unity.
Sadly, the triumphant moment was undercut by Guilfoyle's distracting, Trump-coded, and unfortunately very blotchy tan, which illuminated her skin with its bright, bronze-ish tint. The room's lighting gave her skin tone an unintentional yellow hue too, as if she were suffering from a serious case of jaundice, while Don Jr.' s comparably yellow-orange skin color suggests he joined in on his dad and then-fiancée's fun in the tanning room.
Guilfoyle's fake tan was somehow less convincing than Trump's
Although Kimberly Guilfyole and Donald Trump Jr. officially split in December 2024, she remains heavily involved with his father, Donald Trump. The president proved she wasn't going anywhere, regardless of the breakup, when the former Fox News host was nominated as the U.S. ambassador to Greece that very same month. Sadly, she continued to replicate the commander in chief's undesirable fake tan look in cases like a February 17, 2025 Instagram post celebrating Presidents' Day. Guilfoyle proudly posed side-by-side with Donald in front of two American flags, both parties flashing their possibly doctored pearly white teeth. Guilfoyle dressed appropriately for the occasion, donning a black dress and fake tan akin to the president's staple bronzer. She even outmatched his traditionally orange complexion with her even darker skin tone.
The staunch Trump loyalist's fake tan is just one of several poorly executed components which make up her heavily-manipulated looks. Critics consistently call out Guilfoyle for taking photoshopping her pics way too far and over on X, formerly known as Twitter, users were quick to inform the White House staffer that no matter how much she tries to impress or fit in with her ex's famous family, it's not working.
They were especially affected by how drastically her appearance changed from her original look. "What a waste," one X user wrote. "Imagine putting yourself through all that surgery and injections just to look worse." Others noticed how she seemingly copied the rest of the ladies in the president's inner circle, with one pointing out, "All the MAGA women go for the same extreme plastic surgery look with big lips, fake hair, fake tan, fake everything."