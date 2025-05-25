Melania & Ivanka Trump Have Reportedly Saddled Each Other With Brutal Nicknames

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pundits have long speculated about what Melania Trump's relationship with Ivanka Trump is really like behind the scenes. It's complicated, to say the very least. As President Donald Trump's second term dragged on, all eyes were once again on the first lady and his eldest daughter, as old stories about the two supposedly having a rocky relationship bubbled back up to the surface. Unsurprisingly, there have been tons of reports over the years that the two women, in honor of their mutual distaste for each other, came up with demeaning nicknames for one another (that's how the Trumps do it!).

Ivanka reportedly took to calling Melania "The Portrait" behind her back, a name derived from the first lady's apparent lack of interest in saying or doing anything except when she feels like it. This tidbit was revealed in Pulitzer Prize-winner Mary Jordan's book about Melania, entitled "The Art of Her Deal." Ivanka was also reportedly quite happy to take on the duties of the first lady in Melania's temporary absence after her father commenced his first term. It's said that the first lady didn't appreciate Ivanka trying to fill her shoes, and according to Jordan, Melania referred to Ivanka as "The Princess."

And yet, when Ivanka was asked about her relationship with her stepmother during a 2016 interview with People, she couldn't sing her praises enough. "Melania is an unbelievable mother," Ivanka gushed, adding, "Melania is very smart, she's very warm, she's got an incredible heart." The eldest Trump daughter added that she believed Melania would make an excellent first lady while also praising her efforts to always put the needs of her son, Barron Trump, first. It seems that what the two women said about each other in public was vastly different from what happened behind closed doors, though.