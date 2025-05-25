Harry & Meghan's Showy PDA Has People Saying The Same Shady Thing About William & Kate

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex haven't been shy about showing their love for each other with some PDA moments between Harry and Meghan causing a stir. In contrast, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales are typically more reserved when it comes to shows of affection in public. Some think that the Sussexes may have even inspired the future king and queen to up their PDA game amidst William and Kate's ongoing rift with Harry and Meghan. Or perhaps in a more calculated way, they could be trying to imitate the couple.

We know for sure that the signs of affection between Harry and Meghan isn't anything new. London photographer Karwai Tang, who's taken pictures of the royals for years, told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan "photograph really well, genuine ... They're very demonstrative." And we know that in recent years, there's been more PDA between William and Kate. Whether that's a direct cause and effect, we may never know, but Tang believes that could be the case. It's certainly suspicious to some.

One person on X said of William and Kate, "It looks weird because after over a decade of marriage where they have never held hands they suddenly do so it comes across as fake for the cameras just to compete with H&M who have always shown pda & held hands from the beginning." Another brought up the PDA between William and Kate in the video in which Kate announced she was done with cancer treatment: "Isn't amazing that everything Harry & Meghan do is criticized by British press and trolls until it's done by William & Kate ... Now you see them having a camera man following them in the forest. They must thank H&M," per X.