Harry & Meghan's Showy PDA Has People Saying The Same Shady Thing About William & Kate
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex haven't been shy about showing their love for each other with some PDA moments between Harry and Meghan causing a stir. In contrast, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales are typically more reserved when it comes to shows of affection in public. Some think that the Sussexes may have even inspired the future king and queen to up their PDA game amidst William and Kate's ongoing rift with Harry and Meghan. Or perhaps in a more calculated way, they could be trying to imitate the couple.
We know for sure that the signs of affection between Harry and Meghan isn't anything new. London photographer Karwai Tang, who's taken pictures of the royals for years, told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan "photograph really well, genuine ... They're very demonstrative." And we know that in recent years, there's been more PDA between William and Kate. Whether that's a direct cause and effect, we may never know, but Tang believes that could be the case. It's certainly suspicious to some.
One person on X said of William and Kate, "It looks weird because after over a decade of marriage where they have never held hands they suddenly do so it comes across as fake for the cameras just to compete with H&M who have always shown pda & held hands from the beginning." Another brought up the PDA between William and Kate in the video in which Kate announced she was done with cancer treatment: "Isn't amazing that everything Harry & Meghan do is criticized by British press and trolls until it's done by William & Kate ... Now you see them having a camera man following them in the forest. They must thank H&M," per X.
Some think physical closeness comes more naturally to the Sussexes than it does to William and Kate
Even though William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales might be seen showing their love for each other more publicly, some people think that it doesn't feel as genuine as it does between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. One person on X shared one of the photos from Harry and Meghan's photoshoot after the announcement of their engagement, and said, "So now, holding hands doesn't equal breaking royal protocol? I swear to God, the Wales have increased their PDA to match the Sussexes, lmao. They look so awkward, unlike Prince Harry and Meghan, who are natural with it."
Another noted that when it comes to William and Kate: " ... if you see them holding hands while walking it's obvious they are uncomfortable & clumsy doing so. Couples who have experience let their arms kind of swing and get into rhythm with their bodies. Not so with the Wales who are stiff armed" (via X).
It's not that royals aren't allowed to touch each other or hold hands while they're in public, but it's more of a tradition. As Emily Nash, royal editor for Hello! Magazine, said of William and Kate, "They are almost always seen in photographs taken during official engagements so they are at 'work' and it would be unprofessional to hold hands." But even during official royal engagements, Harry and Meghan were still seen holding hands, so that explanation doesn't seem to hold.