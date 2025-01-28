Harry & Meghan PDA Moments That Caused A Stir

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day was full of beautiful moments. After the ceremony, they shared a viral kiss exiting the chapel. Cosmopolitan reported that this kiss broke with tradition because they were the first royal couple who married at St George's Chapel to kiss on the steps. When Prince Harry's brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton, they also had a public kiss, but because their wedding was at Buckingham Palace it took place on the balcony. Prince Harry and Meghan didn't have a breathtaking balcony, but they still found a way to celebrate their union by kissing on the steps in front of the assembled crowd. "Their kiss upon leaving St George's Chapel was the first ever royal kiss to be had on the steps outside the West Door, despite it being the location for many a royal wedding previously," Bridebook told Cosmopolitan.

Royal fans in the crowd and online loved seeing the sweet moment between the new husband and wife, and comments came flooding in from well-wishers. One wrote under a video shared by BBC, "I can't get enough of them! This is what love looks like! Congratulations to both of them. Many blessings for years to come!" Another commenter who particularly enjoyed the royal kiss wrote, "I think what made their kiss so romantic, so full of truth, is that they held each other's eyes after the kiss...and the moment was for them." Clearly, fans didn't mind the break from royal tradition.