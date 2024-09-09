Kate & William's Rare PDA In Cancer Update Video Gives Meghan And Harry A Run For Their Money
Catherine, Princess of Wales has officially announced the end of her chemotherapy treatment in a new video. On September 9, the Kensington Royal account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted the video of the princess, William, Prince of Wales, and their three children spending family time together outside near their Norfolk country home. Beyond the surprise of Kate and William sharing a video update at all after being notoriously private and tight-lipped throughout Kate's chemotherapy treatment, there is something else that stands out about this video. William and Kate, who typically don't show as much PDA as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are very lovey-dovey in this video. Their closeness could be an attempt at putting divorce rumors to rest.
A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales
As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.
The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an... pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024
Over the footage of William and Kate walking through fields and forests alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, a heartfelt voiceover from Kate shares her update: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment." This video feels full of hope and familial love, a far cry from the video announcement Kate shared back in March, when she told the world of her cancer diagnosis while sitting alone on a bench. Yet, the obvious support from her family isn't obvious simply because they are present in the video with her. She and William also seem closer than ever.
The Wales' new video may put divorce rumors to rest
In her recent video, Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares that her cancer diagnosis gave her "a new perspective on everything." And, she is clearly ready to give the public a new perspective on her marriage to William, Prince of Wales. Kate spent quite some time out of the public eye this year and has made only a few public appearances since. Folks' concern about Kate's disappearance sparked many conspiracy theories, including gossip about the state of her relationship with William. While Kate certainly didn't address these rumors directly in her video, many clips show a seemingly happily married Prince and Princess of Wales.
As Kate discusses the unpredictability of what she calls "the cancer road" in the video's voiceover, a clip of her resting her head on William's shoulder plays. As clips of the family spending time together roll, more surprising moments of intimacy between William and Kate are dispersed throughout. The couple holds hands and are even seen lying on a blanket together and laughing. In one clip, William kisses Kate on the cheek. In another, he appears to kiss her neck while she lies on the beach surrounded by her children. Whether William and Kate's PDA is an indication of their new perspective on life or just a signal to the world that there's no trouble in paradise is unclear. Either way, though, the romantic moments shared in this video will surely have fans believing in royal love again.