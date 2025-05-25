Tragic Details About The Life Of Fox News Personality Steve Doocy

Christmastime isn't all cheery lights and warm fires for the Doocy family. The winter holiday season reminds Steve Doocy of losing his mother, JoAnne. In an intimate excerpt from his and his wife, Kathy Doocy's, "The Happy Cookbook Series," Doocy explained how he had hung up with his mom just hours before he got the devastating call from his sister, telling him that their mother died — it was Christmas Eve 1997 (via Fox News). Though the cause of JoAnne's sudden death is unknown, Doocy has since shared anecdotes that give insight into who she was.

According to the Fox News anchor, the reason for his call that morning on Christmas Eve was so his mother could guide him through making the gravy for their holiday dinner. "I knew exactly how to make it, I was just using it as an excuse to call and show her that even though I was forty years old, a son always needs his mother," he confessed.

After her death, Doocy began looking for signs from his mother to know that she was with him. At a church service two weeks after her funeral, he spotted a gravy packet at the front altar intertwined with other pieces of a holiday arrangement. "I got goose bumps," he said, adding that beside the gravy were daisies, the kind of flower which his mom carried on her wedding day.