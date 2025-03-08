The Real Reason These Fox News Anchors Were Nixed From The Network

There are some veteran journalists that news lovers never expect to get the axe from being on network television or writing killer headlines and fact-filled stories. But, the truth is, a long journalistic career in a prominent position does not guarantee absolute job security, as was seen with several anchors from Fox News who lost their jobs.

Advertisement

Between the late 2000s and early 2020s, employment in the journalism industry has steadily declined. These losses resulted from several factors, including a change in how civilians consume their news and even a shift in interests, among other things — and this did not just affect small or local news publications and networks, but major news networks, too. In early January, the Washington Post let go of about 100 staff members, and HuffPost relieved 30 of its editorial positions. Later that month, CNN announced it was releasing about 200 staff members, while the Chicago Sun-Times said they would offer buyouts to reduce staff.

From 2017 to 2024, Fox News parted ways with some of its most well-known news anchors, including Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. These journalists' departures from the established network came as a shock, sparking rumors about why they left. Here are the real reasons why they and other Fox anchors were nixed from the network.

Advertisement