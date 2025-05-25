Was Barron Trump Rejected By Harvard? Inside The Rumors

Thanks to his president father, Barron Trump cannot get away from the spotlight. So much so that even his college life at NYU has been the subject of multiple rumors. The university freshman picked the comfortable school choice to continue his private life in the Trumps' Manhattan residence, but according to Donald Trump, Barron had a variety of colleges to choose from. "He was accepted to a lot of colleges," the Republican politician told the Daily Mail in September 2024. However, internet rumors suggest that he was denied to just as many.

Claims have been circulating on social media that the first son was rejected from a number of Ivy League schools, including Harvard, Stanford, and Columbia. Barron has broken the Trump family tradition of going to a prestigiously ranked university; his father and siblings all went to the University of Pennsylvania, except for Eric Trump, who went to Georgetown University. Netizens seem to believe that the son of Donald and Melania Trump only attended NYU because he failed to get into one of the more elite institutions.

One X (formerly Twitter) user found it hard to believe that, given how Donald has boasted about his own education, he wouldn't push Barron to apply to an Ivy League. They said: "You know he made Barron apply to Harvard, Yale, and Princeton." Another speculator wrote: "It must be an embarrassment to Donald Trump that money can't buy Barron an admission to any Ivy League school."