4 Rumors About Barron Trump's Life At NYU

Though he could easily call attention to himself the way his dad does, Barron Trump's low-key behavior is causing a commotion at NYU. It's all business for the first son as he appears on campus to attend class and not much else. This elusiveness caused trouble for fellow student Kaya Walker. Formerly the president of the college chapter of Young Republicans of America, Walker resigned after being blasted for describing Barron as "sort of like an oddity on campus" in a February 2025 Vanity Fair interview. Defending herself to the New York Post, she said, "They [made it] look like I was calling the president's son weird, but I feel like anybody who can read would know that's not what I was doing." Having campaigned for President Trump, Walker added that she had no reason to ridicule his son: "I just feel bad that he's having this hard college experience, and I understand that he wants to be left alone."

The VF article points out that Barron's safety may take priority over sociability. Another classmate recalled inviting him to play basketball, but the presence of Secret Service agents seemed to hold him back. "[I had a feeling] he wasn't really allowed to do stuff," the student said. NYU is also different from a small insular college where most students hang out in the dorms, the quad, or the campus center. With all of Manhattan to explore, the Violets — Barron included — have plenty of options to meet up.