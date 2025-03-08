4 Rumors About Barron Trump's Life At NYU
Though most universities here and abroad would gladly have opened their doors to him, Barron Trump picked a comfortable college choice. New York University is not only an excellent school, but it also offers the convenience of allowing him to stay in his family's luxe Trump Tower digs rather than slumming in a tiny dorm room. It gives Barron a bit of anonymity, too: Manhattanites are so used to celebrities in their midst that they don't freak out over every famous face they pass in the street.
Still, having the president's son on your campus or sitting next to you in the lecture hall isn't something that happens every day. Ever since Barron arrived for his first day of freshman year, fans and critics alike have wondered how he's adjusting and what he's really like. Rumors are flying which may or may not prove true; here are some of the more intriguing ones.
Is he destined to be a player like other Trump men?
When it comes to romances, the first family hasn't had the best track record. Many of the Trump family marriages have ended in divorce, including President Donald Trump's first two nuptials and Donald Trump Jr.'s marriage to his ex Vanessa Trump. Infidelity played a big part in many of the splits; the Trump men tend to have a roving eye and a short memory of the "forsaking all others" vow. Naturally, there's been speculation about the love life of the youngest Trump son now that he's in college. A source recently told People the "tall, handsome" freshman has no trouble attracting the attention of the NYU girls. "He's a ladies' man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies," they said.
But it doesn't look as though we'll be seeing any one particular lady on Barron's arm anytime soon. The president appeared on the PBD Podcast shortly before the 2024 election, where host Patrick Ben-David asked him if Barron was dating. "I'm not sure he's there yet," Trump replied. "I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet ... I don't think so." The smart move for fans will be to watch footage of upcoming White House events involving the president's family. That might be the cue for Barron to arrive with a romantic interest on his arm, much as Uncle Donald Jr.'s official first appearance with new girlfriend Bettina Anderson at his dad's 2024 Christmas dinner at Mar-a-Lago.
Is Barron a recluse or just restricted?
Though he could easily call attention to himself the way his dad does, Barron Trump's low-key behavior is causing a commotion at NYU. It's all business for the first son as he appears on campus to attend class and not much else. This elusiveness caused trouble for fellow student Kaya Walker. Formerly the president of the college chapter of Young Republicans of America, Walker resigned after being blasted for describing Barron as "sort of like an oddity on campus" in a February 2025 Vanity Fair interview. Defending herself to the New York Post, she said, "They [made it] look like I was calling the president's son weird, but I feel like anybody who can read would know that's not what I was doing." Having campaigned for President Trump, Walker added that she had no reason to ridicule his son: "I just feel bad that he's having this hard college experience, and I understand that he wants to be left alone."
The VF article points out that Barron's safety may take priority over sociability. Another classmate recalled inviting him to play basketball, but the presence of Secret Service agents seemed to hold him back. "[I had a feeling] he wasn't really allowed to do stuff," the student said. NYU is also different from a small insular college where most students hang out in the dorms, the quad, or the campus center. With all of Manhattan to explore, the Violets — Barron included — have plenty of options to meet up.
Barron's got game
His status as the youngest son of the president may keep him from being too visible outside of the classroom, but Barron Trump still manages to enjoy life when he's not busy studying. Sources tell TMZ that one of the first son's favorite pastimes is video games. He's an active user of Discord, a communication app popular with teens and young adults that allows gaming communities to chat together. Through the outlet, Barron reportedly recruits his fellow NYU classmates to join him online. He's said to enjoy the FIFA soccer game most — not surprising for a young man who was active on the soccer team of his middle school during his dad's first term in office.
Gaming makes perfect sense for Barron. It allows him to socialize out of sight of his security team, and it no doubt helps relieve the stress of homework deadlines and finals week. TMZ also points out Barron's connection to Adin Ross, a major influencer who made his fame (and millions) by streaming his video game use. The first son urged dad Donald Trump to appear on Ross's podcast in hopes of wooing Gen Zs to go Republican when they cast their first presidential votes. Barron doesn't have a social media account yet, but he might be setting the stage for a future as an influencer. Just because he might not be an alpha male doesn't mean he's not a sigma.
Did Barron try to skirt the rules?
Away from their parents' supervision and discovering independence for the first time, college students are notorious for testing the limits of legality and propriety. Presidents' children are no exception. Most notably, Jenna and Barbara Bush were involved in a number of incidents involving alcohol, either trying to order a drink while underage or actually being photographed with beer in hand. (Parents George W. and Laura Bush probably got more than a few gray hairs as a result of their twins' antics.) Now, it seems the current White House child is following a proud tradition of teens trying to get a drink before their 21st birthdays.
Insiders tell the Daily Mail that Barron was spied trying to enter a bar in Manhattan's NoHo district. Reportedly, the bouncer at the door could tell right away he was underage and turned him away. To his credit, Barron didn't launch into any "Do you know who I am?" theatrics but left quietly. We can't help thinking about that throwback video of Barron's childhood in which the briefcase-toting preschooler got a lecture from his dad: "No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes," Donald Trump warned (via YouTube). The president can't have been too pleased to learn that his youngest child was not only trying to disobey the New York State law but his own rules as well.