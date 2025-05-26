Sophie Trudeau's Shadiest Digs At Justin Since Their Divorce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The deeper you dig, the more tragic details there are to uncover about Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's divorce. They seemed to have the perfect love story — they first met when they were children and would later reconnect at a 2003 charity gala. The two got married in 2005 and stuck it out for 18 years before announcing their separation in 2023. In the aftermath of their widely-publicized divorce, however, it seemed that Sophie was throwing some subtle shade at her ex-husband whenever the opportunity presented itself.

While speaking at The Soulful Divorcée Event in April 2025, Sophie said that having a good relationship with yourself is crucial to living a happy and fulfilled life. "Our relationships are a reflection of how we treat ourselves," she said (via Yahoo! Style). She also said that being present in a relationship is of utmost importance. "When you truly love, you're there. You're there with your body, with your soul, with your time." Erm, given that her husband was Canada's prime minister, one can't help but wonder whether Sophie was throwing some shade Justin's way when she said this. No doubt the demands of his job put some strain on his marriage and limited quality time with his family.

Prior to announcing their separation, Sophie made an appearance on Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast. Among some other tidbits of wisdom, Sophie told the Duchess of Sussex that women "long to be free in who we are," while pointing out that many mothers still carry most of the responsibility when it comes to raising kids and keeping a household running smoothly. In retrospect, this might have been a subtle hint that she didn't feel her husband was pulling his weight in these areas.