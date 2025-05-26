Sophie Trudeau's Shadiest Digs At Justin Since Their Divorce
The deeper you dig, the more tragic details there are to uncover about Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's divorce. They seemed to have the perfect love story — they first met when they were children and would later reconnect at a 2003 charity gala. The two got married in 2005 and stuck it out for 18 years before announcing their separation in 2023. In the aftermath of their widely-publicized divorce, however, it seemed that Sophie was throwing some subtle shade at her ex-husband whenever the opportunity presented itself.
While speaking at The Soulful Divorcée Event in April 2025, Sophie said that having a good relationship with yourself is crucial to living a happy and fulfilled life. "Our relationships are a reflection of how we treat ourselves," she said (via Yahoo! Style). She also said that being present in a relationship is of utmost importance. "When you truly love, you're there. You're there with your body, with your soul, with your time." Erm, given that her husband was Canada's prime minister, one can't help but wonder whether Sophie was throwing some shade Justin's way when she said this. No doubt the demands of his job put some strain on his marriage and limited quality time with his family.
Prior to announcing their separation, Sophie made an appearance on Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast. Among some other tidbits of wisdom, Sophie told the Duchess of Sussex that women "long to be free in who we are," while pointing out that many mothers still carry most of the responsibility when it comes to raising kids and keeping a household running smoothly. In retrospect, this might have been a subtle hint that she didn't feel her husband was pulling his weight in these areas.
She's hinted that she doesn't regret the divorce
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's lavish new life suggests she's better off without Justin Trudeau, and she appeared to hint that she didn't regret their divorce when she took to Instagram to share a certain video on her Stories. The clip featured poet David Whyte talking about how making drastic changes in life and choosing a path true to yourself can leave you feeling lost in limbo, but that listening to your inner self can lead to life-changing moments. Sophie captioned the video, "I love poet David Whyte's wisdom..." One can't help but theorize that the clip resonated with Sophie because she herself had made a drastic change (divorcing her husband) to get on a better life path.
In a video Sophie shared to her Instagram feed in May 2025, she spoke candidly about being willing to disappoint people sometimes, because being a people-pleaser will only lead to your own downfall. She admitted that this was something she struggled with for a long time. "Our job is not to carry the weight of everyone else's emotions," she said. "Adults can feel let down, and still be very okay. It is not our role to fix their reactions, or silence your truth to make others more comfortable." One couldn't help but hear these words and assume Sophie was talking about her ex-husband, especially when she added, "Sometimes, the most loving thing that we can do is not to rescue, but to step back, to trust that others are capable of doing their own inner work."
She implied that she felt neglected in her marriage
Netizens have spotted some telltale signs that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau isn't over Justin Trudeau just yet, and indeed, she admitted on "Next Question with Katie Couric" in 2024 that she was still mourning her marriage of 18 years. "It hurts deeply, because in a way, we have these two words in our language. You know, marriage is 'success.' Separation and divorce is 'failure,'" Sophie explained. "We are still bound by love and respect and smiles and tears, and we're still trying to figure it out," she said of her and Justin's post-divorce relationship. But while making an appearance at the Forbes and Know Your Value's annual 30/50 Summit in March 2024, Sophie told the audience that they shouldn't settle for being around people who make them feel neglected.
"Your needs, you shouldn't expect the minimum," Sophie advised (via the National Post). "You should expect a maximum of nourishment, presence, and help in your life with the people around you." She also mentioned that while women often give up their own needs, they should not accept doing everything for others in their lives. That was arguably not an innocent remark and likely a subtle hint that Sophie felt neglected by Justin during their marriage.
Speaking at another wellness summit, "Bouncing Back from a Broken Heart," Sophie admitted to dealing with constant stress because of her husband's job as Canadian prime minister, adding that she often feared for her and her family's safety. "When your personal security, and [the] personal security of your children and of your husband and partner is always at risk, when there is trauma surrounding you ... It is chronic stress," she shared with the audience (via the National Post).
She remained mum when Justin resigned as prime minister
On January 6, 2025, Justin Trudeau announced that he was resigning as Canada's prime minister. While he was sharing the news with Canadians, the prime minister was visibly emotional. His ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, was not at his side. She was having the time of her life skiing with her kids. Pundits waiting for Sophie to say something about her ex-husband's political career going up in flames did so in vain. She never directly addressed it on social media, but she did share a couple of posts on Instagram that day, some of which seemed to hint at how she was feeling about the turn of events.
Sophie's first post focused on mental health, but it was the second one that really caught netizens' attention. "Toxic relationships inflame your nervous system. Healthy ones, do not just support it, they heal it," a post she shared on her Stories read (via the Toronto Star). The message and the timing seemed ... suspect. And one could understand people speculating that this was a subtle jab at Justin and the issues the couple might have faced before their marriage ended. Sophie has been in the public eye for a very long time and had to know that people were keeping an eye on her social media accounts to gauge her reaction to her ex-husband's resignation.
Sophie wasn't done dropping hints, however. The last post she shared to her Stories that day after promoting her book, "Closer Together," seemed to be another dig at the former prime minister. "Anger issues are actually vulnerability issues. Until a person is willing to feel uncomfortable and raw, the anger will remain an issue," it read. We wouldn't exactly call these posts subtle, and they gave pundits plenty to chew on.