Sophie Grégoire's Lavish New Life Proves She's Better Off Without Justin Trudeau
One would think life as the wife of Canada's Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would have afforded Sophie Grégoire Trudeau a luxurious lifestyle, especially throughout her nearly eight-year stay on the iconic 24 Sussex Drive. Justin Trudeau's ex-wife's life was never the same after they split, but her more recent escapades hint she may never look back. Sophie has made the most of her separation, coming into her own both personally and professionally. Her bestselling memoir, "Close Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other," was published in April 2024 and Deadline reported that it's set to be adapted into a documentary series by the Canada-based production company Sphere Media.
Elsewhere, Sophie has spent some of her spare time living free and shredding the slopes in excursions documented in a January 4, 2025 Instagram reel and again in another clip that she posted on March 2, 2025. "Sophie G on Da Snow!" she captioned the latter post. "I feel so free!" Her many solo pictures and selfies on Instagram showcase how the former newscaster is living for herself, and her endless smiles suggest that Sophie won't be stopping any time soon. Though Justin is now also relieved from both his marriage and his governmental duties, it's difficult to imagine that he's thriving as much as his ex-wife.
Sophie Grégoire has had a proper fresh start
If it wasn't obvious enough that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau wasted no time moving on from her divorce, she sent an even clearer message when the author reportedly began dating Ottawa pediatric surgeon Dr. Marcos Bettolli in 2023. Bettolli's ex, Ana Remonda, alluded to the relationship in a divorce claim, per the National Post. Sophie and Bettolli are apparently already living together, and sources close to the Canadian government alleged that she jumped ship before she and Trudeau had even separated.
The former TV host was subsequently spotted enjoying a romantic meal with her new man in Ottawa's Chinatown neighborhood, per the Daily Mail. Considering that flashback photos of Sophie with Justin Trudeau proved that she's always been out of his league, hopefully this new love is more well-matched. Naturally, Sophie's loyal social media followers are all for her happy and free new persona sans Justin.
"You are glowing and looking better than ever," one Instagram user gushed under an April 15, 2025 post. Other users agreed, praising the bestselling author for her inspirational qualities and fresh appearance. Though some people might not take their marriage separation as well as she has, Sophie was clearly renewed by the clean slate she was given.