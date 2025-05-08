Sophie Grégoire's Lavish New Life Proves She's Better Off Without Justin Trudeau

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One would think life as the wife of Canada's Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would have afforded Sophie Grégoire Trudeau a luxurious lifestyle, especially throughout her nearly eight-year stay on the iconic 24 Sussex Drive. Justin Trudeau's ex-wife's life was never the same after they split, but her more recent escapades hint she may never look back. Sophie has made the most of her separation, coming into her own both personally and professionally. Her bestselling memoir, "Close Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other," was published in April 2024 and Deadline reported that it's set to be adapted into a documentary series by the Canada-based production company Sphere Media.

Elsewhere, Sophie has spent some of her spare time living free and shredding the slopes in excursions documented in a January 4, 2025 Instagram reel and again in another clip that she posted on March 2, 2025. "Sophie G on Da Snow!" she captioned the latter post. "I feel so free!" Her many solo pictures and selfies on Instagram showcase how the former newscaster is living for herself, and her endless smiles suggest that Sophie won't be stopping any time soon. Though Justin is now also relieved from both his marriage and his governmental duties, it's difficult to imagine that he's thriving as much as his ex-wife.