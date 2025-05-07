The One Sign Sophie Grégoire Isn't Over Justin Trudeau (Despite Her New Romance)
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced their split in 2023, following almost 20 years of marriage. And while fans of the country's most prominent political couple still mourn Sophie and Justin's childhood-sweetheart romance, there's a sign that the former newscaster is just as bereft. Though Justin Trudeau's ex-wife wasted no time moving on from their divorce, her social media hints that she is not quite done with the relationship.
A quick glance at Sophie's Instagram profile shows that the public figure still goes by her former husband's surname. Her bio and handle are both "Sophie Grégoire Trudeau." Could this be the former TV host's way of keeping one foot in the door? In all fairness, Sophie fought hard for her surname; it has been a topic in the media for quite some time.
The French Canadian first sparked controversy in 2015, when she transitioned to using "Grégoire-Trudeau" from simply "Grégoire" — a name change that The Globe and Mail reported was received by the public as a step back in feminist history in Québec, where it is neither a legal requirement nor the modern tradition to take your spouse's last name.
Why does Sophie Grégoire still use Trudeau?
In reality, the main reason that Sophie Grégoire still includes "Trudeau" in her name is actually quite simple. During a November 2022 appearance on Meghan Markle's short-lived podcast, "Archetypes," she explained, "'Sophie Grégoire' is my legal name, and then 'Sophie Grégoire Trudeau' because of the association." While Sophie uses "Trudeau" as a marker of her political affiliation, it sounds like she is fine with being addressed as either "Grégoire" or "Grégoire Trudeau" in general. However, there's one title that she will never accept. "I get called Madame because of protocol very often," the bestselling author revealed. "My ears screech every time, I'm like, 'I'm not Madame.'"
Not only did the well-known surname represent her status as a proud political spouse, but it was naturally also a symbol of her marriage. Still, Sophie was never the same after she split from Justin Trudeau. During a 2024 virtual wellness summit called "Bouncing Back from a Broken Heart," she admitted, "There's still so much love and relationship and closeness in our family," (via the National Post). And yet, the pain was still there.
Sophie has plenty of projects to keep her busy amid her split from Justin, though. She's a total internet sensation, offering wellness advice in videos to her social media followers. Additionally, Sophie celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of her eye-opening memoir, "Closer Together," in April 2025. "It wasn't just a book," she acknowledged in the caption of her Instagram post. "It was a piece of my heart and soul shared with you."