The One Sign Sophie Grégoire Isn't Over Justin Trudeau (Despite Her New Romance)

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced their split in 2023, following almost 20 years of marriage. And while fans of the country's most prominent political couple still mourn Sophie and Justin's childhood-sweetheart romance, there's a sign that the former newscaster is just as bereft. Though Justin Trudeau's ex-wife wasted no time moving on from their divorce, her social media hints that she is not quite done with the relationship.

A quick glance at Sophie's Instagram profile shows that the public figure still goes by her former husband's surname. Her bio and handle are both "Sophie Grégoire Trudeau." Could this be the former TV host's way of keeping one foot in the door? In all fairness, Sophie fought hard for her surname; it has been a topic in the media for quite some time.

The French Canadian first sparked controversy in 2015, when she transitioned to using "Grégoire-Trudeau" from simply "Grégoire" — a name change that The Globe and Mail reported was received by the public as a step back in feminist history in Québec, where it is neither a legal requirement nor the modern tradition to take your spouse's last name.