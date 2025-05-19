Trump's Joke About Melania's Popularity Can't Distract From His Bruised Ego

Donald Trump has returned from his trip to the Middle East, where he went on a bizarre rant about groceries, proving his age is catching up to him. He's now back to work at the White House. On May 19, he had a two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after which he appeared in the Rose Garden with wife Melania Trump, who has largely been absent from the White House during Donald's second administration, for a bill signing. As he introduced Melania, Donald included an aside about her: "Putin just said 'they respect your wife a lot.' I said 'what about me?' They like Melania better... I don't know if that was good" (via X). It's not 100% clear if the "they" in the anecdote are Russians or Americans. Either way, Donald continued, "I'm ok with it. I'm OK." Yet, despite these assurances, we're still wondering if Donald is really content with Melania's popularity.

For some couples, this story might've been an opportunity to compliment their so-called better half. And, of course, there was laughter in the crowd. But when it comes to Donald, it seems to be yet another example of Donald's fragile ego on display — like when he shared an AI photo of himself as the pope. He seemingly needs to be the center of attention and liked at all times. It also seemed to be a departure from his prepared remarks, so it was clearly something that was weighing on his mind.