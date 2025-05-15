Trump's Bizarre Grocery Talk In UAE Is Biggest Red Flag Yet That Age Is Catching Up To Him

Though his successor-turned-predecessor Joe Biden holds the record as the oldest person to have served as president of the United States, Donald Trump is the oldest person in history to actually be elected to the position. At the time of both the 2024 election and the 2025 inauguration, Trump was 78 years old. As you may remember, Biden's advancing age was a frequent topic of discussion during the election cycle. But since reclaiming the White House, Trump himself has had a hard time appearing youthful. For example, a jarring White House outing where Trump eschewed his signature makeup put his true age on blast, and a low-energy speech he gave didn't exactly quell chatter that he was too old for the job. All that being said, Trump's bizarre grocery talk during his May 2025 visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may be the biggest red flag yet that his age is catching up to him.

It's hardly a secret that grocery prices have been the source of a lot of heated discussion during Trump's second presidency. But while explaining to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that grocery costs are "way down" (a claim that has previously been challenged by CNN), Trump felt the need to explain the concept of groceries to him as a whole — in an incredibly rambling fashion, no less. "We have a term, 'groceries.' It's an old term, but it means, basically, what you're buying, food, it's a pretty accurate term, but it's an old-fashioned sound," Trump said (via X, formerly Twitter).