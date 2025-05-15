Trump's Bizarre Grocery Talk In UAE Is Biggest Red Flag Yet That Age Is Catching Up To Him
Though his successor-turned-predecessor Joe Biden holds the record as the oldest person to have served as president of the United States, Donald Trump is the oldest person in history to actually be elected to the position. At the time of both the 2024 election and the 2025 inauguration, Trump was 78 years old. As you may remember, Biden's advancing age was a frequent topic of discussion during the election cycle. But since reclaiming the White House, Trump himself has had a hard time appearing youthful. For example, a jarring White House outing where Trump eschewed his signature makeup put his true age on blast, and a low-energy speech he gave didn't exactly quell chatter that he was too old for the job. All that being said, Trump's bizarre grocery talk during his May 2025 visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may be the biggest red flag yet that his age is catching up to him.
It's hardly a secret that grocery prices have been the source of a lot of heated discussion during Trump's second presidency. But while explaining to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that grocery costs are "way down" (a claim that has previously been challenged by CNN), Trump felt the need to explain the concept of groceries to him as a whole — in an incredibly rambling fashion, no less. "We have a term, 'groceries.' It's an old term, but it means, basically, what you're buying, food, it's a pretty accurate term, but it's an old-fashioned sound," Trump said (via X, formerly Twitter).
Trump to UAE president: "We have a term 'groceries.' It's an old term but it means basically what you're buying, food, it's a pretty accurate term but it's an old fashioned sound but groceries are down." pic.twitter.com/TGe83GQyot
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2025
Trump's age has been on display at numerous points during his Middle-East trip
During his chat with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US President Donald Trump also made a bizarre comment regarding the price of eggs. "First week ... eggs were up 200%," Trump said (via X), adding, "And now, they're down to a number that is amazing — they're down 97, 98 % from where they were." One X user took it upon themselves to do the math on this, pointing out that if Trump's claims were accurate, that would mean an egg originally priced at $1 would have cost $3 during the first week of Trump's presidency, and would now cost about $0.09. In reality, while eggs prices have fallen somewhat in recent weeks, the actual figure is closer to 12.7% (per WCVB).
Of course, Trump's ramblings about groceries and eggs were hardly the first instance of his age being on display during his multi-day visit to the Middle East. Trump was put on blast for a drowsy moment he had in Saudi Arabia, where he appeared to have a hard time staying awake at one point during a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. While it's obviously a long flight from Washington, D.C. to Saudi Arabia, meaning jet-lag almost certainly played a role in any alleged nodding off, this moment still felt a touch ironic. After all, it was Trump himself who branded political opponent Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe."