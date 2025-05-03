Donald Trump Flaunts His Blockbuster Ego With The Most Delusional Photo You'll See This Year
In the wake of the death of Pope Francis, President Donald Trump is doing his best to hog as much of the spotlight as he can. Not only did Trump wear an inappropriate outfit to Pope Francis' funeral — most likely as a means of standing out to draw as many eyes towards himself as possible — but Trump has continued to promote the idea of himself as the next head of the Catholic Church. When Trump made the "joke" that he would like to be the next pope, some of his followers took it seriously. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham took to X, formerly Twitter, to earnestly second the notion. "I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility," Graham wrote. And it seems the encouragement was all Trump needed to make an unhinged post of his own.
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 3, 2025
On his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump posted an AI-generated photo of himself as — you guessed it — the pope. This was then re-posted onto the official White House X account, indicating that on some level, many true Trump believers are taking this seriously. Although, the backlash has been harsh and swift — and coming from all corners of the political and religious sphere.
Many are upset at Donald Trump's AI-generated pope portrait
After the White House posted the AI Pope Trump image, all bets were off. This move ruffled Catholics and non-religious types alike. One poster on X said, "this affirms how unserious and incapable [Trump] is," likening him to a child unable to emotionally mature. Another X user repeated this sentiment by stating, "it shows the boundless arrogance and childish behavior of a man who believes he is above everything." Of course, these were the more nuanced takes amidst a sea of follow-up AI images — both praising and dunking on the president.
2025 has been a year full of controversial portraits for the president, and this AI papal cosplay is just another on the pile. There was, of course, the time Trump lambasted a painter in Colorado for creating what he considered to be an unfair likeness of him. This was followed up by him essentially printing off a meme portrait of Trump himself and hanging it up in the White House. At this point, between the commenters claiming the Pope Trump post is just "for the love of comedy," and those who are deeply upset by it — it really does seem as if Trump has found a way to gather all the attention he needs to feed his ego. For one day, at least.