Donald Trump Flaunts His Blockbuster Ego With The Most Delusional Photo You'll See This Year

In the wake of the death of Pope Francis, President Donald Trump is doing his best to hog as much of the spotlight as he can. Not only did Trump wear an inappropriate outfit to Pope Francis' funeral — most likely as a means of standing out to draw as many eyes towards himself as possible — but Trump has continued to promote the idea of himself as the next head of the Catholic Church. When Trump made the "joke" that he would like to be the next pope, some of his followers took it seriously. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham took to X, formerly Twitter, to earnestly second the notion. "I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility," Graham wrote. And it seems the encouragement was all Trump needed to make an unhinged post of his own.

On his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump posted an AI-generated photo of himself as — you guessed it — the pope. This was then re-posted onto the official White House X account, indicating that on some level, many true Trump believers are taking this seriously. Although, the backlash has been harsh and swift — and coming from all corners of the political and religious sphere.