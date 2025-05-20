Trump's Ego Ripped To Shreds As Woman Refuses To Fawn Over Him At Law Enforcement Event

Against all odds, Donald Trump's second presidency seems even more ego-driven than his first. And, those that come in contact with him seem to be increasingly unlikely to do anything that may disrupt said ego. Recently, however, someone visibly wasn't particularly excited to meet the controversial president, and it was easy to see just how much this affected him.

At a recent White House event, which aimed to pay homage to members of law enforcement, Trump honored Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, a police officer who died while on the job in November. He presented the Medal of Sacrifice to the fallen officer's daughter, Alexandria Diaz, on her dad's behalf. Alexandria was polite while accepting the medal, but it was clear that she wasn't interested in being overly thankful or effusive toward Trump. It was also clear that he noticed. She maintained a somber, unenthused look during the photo op, which seemed to disturb Trump so much that he went as far as to lean over and say what sounded like "I'm very proud of you" to her. This was likely an attempt to coax a smile out of her, but Alexandria, instead, mouthed a simple, stoic "thank you." And, folks online are taking note of the utterly awkward moment. One X, formerly known as Twitter-user posted the clip and wrote "Trump looks confused, shocked, and embarrassed about why this woman accepting a medal on her father's behalf refused to worship the ground he walks."