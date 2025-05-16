Trump Hits At Bruce Springsteen For The Most Ironic Thing Ever & No One Can Keep Quiet

Once again, Donald Trump is showing how fragile his ego is in a meltdown on social media. Now, the president is taking aim at rock 'n' roll legend Bruce Springsteen, who has been outspoken about his disdain for Trump. "I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday, May 16.

During a concert in Manchester on Wednesday, Springsteen, who is on his "Land of Hope and Dreams" tour, denounced the Republican politician to an audience of over 20,000 people, calling Trump an unfit leader. "The America I've written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration," Springsteen asserted, per The Guardian. The "Born in the U.S.A." singer seemingly struck a chord with Trump, who waxed on about his own contempt for the star.

After insulting Springsteen's music and left-wing political views, Trump said that the musician was untalented. "Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden," he wrote. "Springsteen is 'dumb as a rock,' and couldn't see what was going on ... This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country." The latter jab at Springsteen is really what prompted an uproar from people on the internet.