Why Jennifer Garner's First Met Gala Appearance May Be Her One And Only
As a Golden Globe-winning Hollywood A-lister who lives a very lavish life and has undergone a gorgeous style transformation (particularly after her divorce from fellow A-lister Ben Affleck), you'd think Jennifer Garner would be right at home at the Met Gala. In reality, Garner has only attended the prestigious event once, that being in 2007, and doesn't appear to have any intention of going for two. "I went to the Met Ball exactly one time. I found it a little scary, so I haven't been back," Garner told Vogue in 2023. This may come as a shock to some, as you would think Garner is more than used to cameras and red carpets. But we ran Garner's comments by an expert, who says they can see why the actress might feel intimidated by the event.
According to Dr. Kelly Vincent, licensed psychologist and owner of Nourished Wellness Group, some Hollywood stars may view the Met Gala as a whole other ballgame. "When you take a step back and think about it, it's not just a red carpet — it's one of the most exclusive and highly scrutinized fashion events in the world," Dr. Vincent said. "The fear may come from a combination of intense public visibility, high social stakes, and pressure to meet expectations around appearance, behavior, and performance," she continued, adding, "Even the most seasoned performers probably feel exposed in these environments because the spotlight isn't just on their work — it's on them as a person."
Celebs like Jennifer Garner aren't immune to social anxiety
Dr. Kelly Vincent also told us that being involved in a high-pressure event like the Met Gala can cause what's known as "anticipatory anxiety," which she describes as "the stress of imagining what could go wrong in such a high-pressure setting." Dr. Vincent also theorized that the ever-stunning Jennifer Garner is far from the only celebrity with this particular brand of worry. "Many actors or musicians are comfortable on stage or in character, where there's structure and a script — but unstructured social environments, especially those involving unfamiliar people, high expectations, or judgment, can still provoke anxiety," the psychologist said.
On that note, we asked Dr. Vincent for some tips that anyone — regardless of whether they're famous or not — can use to stave off some of the more debilitating symptoms of social anxiety. She noted that planning ahead, turning your focus outward rather than keeping it inward, and pushing back against your own negative thoughts against yourself are all great places to start. Dr. Vincent also mentioned a number of grounding techniques one can use to calm their nervous system, such as "breathing exercises, body awareness, or visualization." Finally, she explained that it's important to be compassionate to yourself. "It's human to feel nervous," Dr. Vincent said, adding that "acknowledging [social anxiety] — like Jennifer Garner did — can be an empowering first step" towards rising above it.