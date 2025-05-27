Why Jennifer Garner's First Met Gala Appearance May Be Her One And Only

As a Golden Globe-winning Hollywood A-lister who lives a very lavish life and has undergone a gorgeous style transformation (particularly after her divorce from fellow A-lister Ben Affleck), you'd think Jennifer Garner would be right at home at the Met Gala. In reality, Garner has only attended the prestigious event once, that being in 2007, and doesn't appear to have any intention of going for two. "I went to the Met Ball exactly one time. I found it a little scary, so I haven't been back," Garner told Vogue in 2023. This may come as a shock to some, as you would think Garner is more than used to cameras and red carpets. But we ran Garner's comments by an expert, who says they can see why the actress might feel intimidated by the event.

According to Dr. Kelly Vincent, licensed psychologist and owner of Nourished Wellness Group, some Hollywood stars may view the Met Gala as a whole other ballgame. "When you take a step back and think about it, it's not just a red carpet — it's one of the most exclusive and highly scrutinized fashion events in the world," Dr. Vincent said. "The fear may come from a combination of intense public visibility, high social stakes, and pressure to meet expectations around appearance, behavior, and performance," she continued, adding, "Even the most seasoned performers probably feel exposed in these environments because the spotlight isn't just on their work — it's on them as a person."