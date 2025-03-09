Jennifer Garner's Gorgeous Style Transformation After Divorcing Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's tumultuous relationship had all the makings of a Hollywood rom-com screenplay, but sadly it's a story that ended in tragedy. Affleck and Garner first met when Garner was married to someone else, with romance rumors swirling soon after her first marriage ended. The actors tied the knot in 2005, but they parted ways in 2015 following 10 years of marriage. She finalized her divorce from the "Good Will Hunting" actor in 2018, and despite the rocky relationship history, Garner then underwent a stunning style transformation.

It's not uncommon for a breakup to catalyze a sartorial volte-face — whether it's sexing up or lounging out – and Garner is by no means the first famous face to do so. There have been many post-divorce celebrity transformations, everyone from Miley Cyrus to Khloé Kardashian has given their wardrobe a shake-up after finding out their Mr. Right was actually all wrong.

Style changes can indicate a post-split identity crisis, explained well-being coach Kamran Bedi to the Stylist. "For some people, an end of a relationship can lead to a deep self-reflection around their own identity," Bedi told the magazine, before suggesting such introspection can be beneficial. "The longer the relationship, the deeper the search can be and it's also not immediate for some people, as it's always an individual and unique time in discovering your newfound self." Whether Garner's style transformation was a subconscious identity crisis or just a wardrobe revamp, it was gorgeous.

