Marjorie Taylor Greene's Awkward Bathroom Dance Was Also A Fashion Disaster
Marjorie Taylor Greene proved that her fashion sense could be even messier than her messiest public feuds. The Georgia native posted a photo on Instagram where she gushed about returning to her district. But the picture might've been better off if she returned her outfit instead, and traded it for a more sensible wardrobe. Apparently, Greene had a hard time deciding how casual or professional she had to be during her outing. Her pink blazer gave the impression that she meant business. However, the white shirt she wore underneath looked a bit too relaxed. So much so that the wrinkles Greene didn't bother to iron out made it seem like it'd been slept on.
Sporting dark blue jeans and a gold necklace, Greene was somehow dressed at her most professional and unprofessional at the same time. But if that wasn't bad enough, Greene miraculously made her wardrobe mishap look worse thanks to her awkward pose. Looking closely, Greene's knees are slightly bent as she takes a familiar stance we all usually get when we desperately have to go to the bathroom, but have no choice but to hold it in. We assume that after this picture was taken, the outspoken political commentator rushed to the nearest stall as quickly as possible. We can only hope, for her sake, that Greene flushed the style she wore that day down the toilet in the process. It would help Greene avoid another one of her most embarrassing moments in the future.
Marjorie Taylor Greene keeps trying to make her awkward bathroom dance pose a thing
There was hope that Marjorie Taylor Greene's awkward bathroom dance was an accident. But unfortunately, it wasn't. Greene took a picture on Instagram of herself doing an identical pose, and we're heartbroken that no one has seemingly told her to stop. Her hands are positioned in the same way, just in the opposite direction. Additionally, her knees are slightly as bent, as they were when she wore her pink blazer pajama white shirt monstrosity. The biggest difference here, however, is that her fashion isn't quite as offensive. While stopping by Pennsylvania, Greene wore a very simple pair of tight black pants. To complement the pants, she wore a white collared shirt with matching sneakers. Not only did she almost look presentable, but also casually stylish.
Greene would've gotten away with her wardrobe that afternoon, but she made one fatal mistake that ruined the whole vibe. She didn't tuck in the white T-shirt she wore underneath her collared shirt that day. Because of this, the upper half of her outfit also looks slightly uncoordinated. It might not be one of Greene's most inappropriate outfits, but it's still definitely an eyesore. What's odd is that Greene could've easily fixed the wardrobe mishap by simply tucking her white shirt in. But all evidence points towards Greene seeing nothing wrong with how she dressed, which is an even bigger issue to address.