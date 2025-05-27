Marjorie Taylor Greene's Awkward Bathroom Dance Was Also A Fashion Disaster

Marjorie Taylor Greene proved that her fashion sense could be even messier than her messiest public feuds. The Georgia native posted a photo on Instagram where she gushed about returning to her district. But the picture might've been better off if she returned her outfit instead, and traded it for a more sensible wardrobe. Apparently, Greene had a hard time deciding how casual or professional she had to be during her outing. Her pink blazer gave the impression that she meant business. However, the white shirt she wore underneath looked a bit too relaxed. So much so that the wrinkles Greene didn't bother to iron out made it seem like it'd been slept on.

Sporting dark blue jeans and a gold necklace, Greene was somehow dressed at her most professional and unprofessional at the same time. But if that wasn't bad enough, Greene miraculously made her wardrobe mishap look worse thanks to her awkward pose. Looking closely, Greene's knees are slightly bent as she takes a familiar stance we all usually get when we desperately have to go to the bathroom, but have no choice but to hold it in. We assume that after this picture was taken, the outspoken political commentator rushed to the nearest stall as quickly as possible. We can only hope, for her sake, that Greene flushed the style she wore that day down the toilet in the process. It would help Greene avoid another one of her most embarrassing moments in the future.