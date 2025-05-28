Tragic Details About Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff

Many political commentators are firmly of the opinion that Former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is the real reason why Former Vice President Kamala Harris ultimately lost the 2024 presidential election. And rumors have been swirling for a while that Harris and Emhoff may be headed for divorce as a result. It's not clear if the VP also blames her hubby for the loss, but there's no arguing that Emhoff made all the wrong waves in the run-up to Election Day, leading to the former second gentleman weathering several media storms. It appeared the opposition couldn't find any dirt on Harris that would stick, so naturally, they turned to her husband instead.

In August 2024, the second gentleman was featured in almost every political headline as an affair he once had with his children's nanny, Najen Naylor, became tabloid fodder (the infidelity occurred during his first marriage, not Emhoff's relationship with Harris). Even worse, the nanny fell pregnant. A friend of Naylor's later confirmed to the Daily Mail that she never had the baby but it's not clear exactly what she meant by this. Emhoff, instead of denying it, as is typical in politics these days, acknowledged his indiscretion shortly after the story broke, telling CNN that he took full responsibility for his actions.

Emhoff's honesty didn't help Harris' image or her fledgling campaign, however. As one source asserted to the Daily Mail, in January 2025, "There's plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share," adding, "Doug did Kamala no favors during the election — frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child's nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his 'I am woman' crusade."