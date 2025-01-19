Shady Details About Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff

Politics is a dirty game, and it was to be expected that critics would try their best to dig up as much dirt as possible on former vice president Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, when she became the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee. Soon, Harris was accused of plagiarizing passages from her book, "Smart on Crime," which hit shelves back in 2009. Fox News dubbed the former attorney as having failed at her job as a prosecutor, claiming she insufficiently handled hundreds of drug-related cases. Harris' scandals didn't come close to that of Donald Trump's multiple controversies, but unfortunately, there was quite some dirt to be found on her husband. His past alleged misdeeds soon made headlines, leaving many wondering whether his image as an avid supporter of women was all smoke and mirrors.

In a scathing piece published by the Daily Mail, unnamed sources claimed that Emhoff was still ogling other women while he was engaged to Harris. So much so that he ended up replacing his legal secretary with a part-time model who was, according to reports, not qualified for the job. "[She was hired] because she was young, attractive and friendly with the powerful men in the office," read a 2019 lawsuit, which wasn't filed against Emhoff but one of his colleagues at the firm, Venable.

A source who claims to have worked with Emhoff at Venable also said the former second gentleman was a big flirt at the office, and women who didn't indulge him ended up regretting it. "If you weren't flirty back or didn't respond positively then you were on his s*** list," the anonymous ex-female staffer told the Daily Mail. "You wouldn't get to work on the cases you wanted to work on," she later added.

