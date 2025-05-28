Bill Gates' Children Won't Inherit Nearly As Much Money As People Thought They Would

It's hardly a secret that tech billionaire Bill Gates has a ludicrous fortune to his name — in fact, Gates' net worth is probably even higher than you may think. However, it's been widely known for years that when the Microsoft co-founder passes away, his and ex-wife Melinda Gates' three children will only inherit a small fraction of his wealth, with the vast majority going to charitable causes close to his heart. At some point, though, Bill decided that he didn't want to wait to die for that whole process to begin.

In May 2025, the prolific businessman and philanthropist announced on his website Gates Notes that he would be giving away 99% of his net worth through his charity, The Gates Foundation, over the course of the following 20 years. This will culminate in the nonprofit organization ceasing operations entirely at the end of 2045. "This decision comes at a moment of reflection for me," Bill wrote, noting that 2025 "would have been the year my dad [...] turned 100; Microsoft is turning 50; and I turn 70 in October."

All going well, he should be left with just over $1 billion by December 2045. Assuming this money is split evenly between the Gates kids, they would still stand to receive over $300 million each in inheritance from their father, which is obviously a considerable amount of money. It would also be significantly more than the $10 million-per-child figure reported around 2011. Of course, the actual details are likely to remain private.