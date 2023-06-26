Royal Family Members Who Embraced A Signature Hairstyle

One of the most photographed women in history, the stunning transformation of Princess Diana from a quiet school teacher to "The People's Princess" happened right in front of our eyes. A large part of that transformation had to do with her hair. Diana favored shorter styles throughout most of her adult life. As a 19-year-old bride-to-be, her dirty blonde hair was often layered, her big blue eyes peering out from under long bangs and earning her the nickname "Shy Di."

Her style remained the same throughout the early years of her marriage, give or take a few inches and a highlight or two. But the choppier her relationship with her husband became, the choppier her hairstyle did, too. Finally, at a photo shoot for British Vogue in 1990, she asked famous stylist Sam McKnight to chop it off, and her iconic "textured pixie" look emerged. Sporty, sophisticated, and sassy, the look seemed to reflect the attitude of the princess as she struggled to reclaim her life.

Both the style and her relationship with McKnight lasted longer than Diana's marriage. The princess separated from Charles III in 1992, and they officially divorced four years later. McKnight told Today that he thought Diana was "really coming into her own" at the time of her tragic death in 1997. "She had developed this style of her own that was stripped of all the sort of artifice of the '80s," he said. "She was just becoming this amazing, confident, modern woman."