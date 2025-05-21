Heather El Moussa Is Making A Habit Out Of Embarrassing Tarek (& It's Cringe)
The latest in a slew of glaring red flags in Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's marriage that we can't ignore is all about what the couple has been up to on Instagram. The real estate-loving pair has been posting some videos on social media that clearly aim to be funny. Instead, the way they make Tarek the butt of the joke is giving us some serious secondhand embarrassment.
On May 20, 2025, Tarek posted a video for a paid partnership with State Farm Insurance. In the skit, Heather gave Tarek a list of home improvement-related chores to do around the house. The joke of the ad was that Tarek didn't successfully complete any of the tasks, and instead, left them all incomplete or didn't manage to pull them off. While fans gassed them up in the comment section, the joke fell a bit flat. It fell even flatter in the context of some of their other recent content. They actually posted another paid partnership video earlier this month that also made fun of Tarek being inept. Later in the day after Tarek's most recent embarrassing video was posted, Heather posted another video that poked fun at Tarek, and this one took things a step further — it involved his ex-wife.
Christina Haack is also in on the videos making Tarek the butt of the joke
Fans of Christina Haack, Heather, and Tarek El Moussa already know that they have an odd dynamic. Yet, the unlikely trio has made this even weirder with their videos poking fun at Tarek. Most recently, the trio posted a video with the caption, "the ick is flipping real," which showed Tarek making funny faces, leading Haack and Heather to presumably get the ick.
This came just a week after Heather posted another video of Tarek making funny faces around her and Haack as they pretended to be bothered by him. It's clear that Tarek is in on the jokes about him and that this is the brand of humor the couple prefers for their content. Still, in the midst of signs that the HGTV stars' marriage is on the rocks, the fact that most of the pair's content revolves around mocking Tarek does raise a few red flags. This could certainly just prove that the couple's sense of humor is a little bit corny and cringeworthy, but it could also be a sign of something deeper.