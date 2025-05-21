Elon Musk Dramatically Ages Himself With Patchy Gray Beard In New Oval Office Snaps

Before Elon Musk spent millions on Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, he seemingly thought that he and his public persona were invincible. Since Trump returned to the White House, however, Musk received something that was likely fairly new to him: a reality check. His reputation has suffered from his behavior in the public eye and his uninvited presence in the government. And, this has affected more than just Musk's ego; it's also affected his wallet.

Tesla's stock plummeted as a result of his reputation, and the backlash surrounding him online has been massive. Since then, he has announced that he is shifting focus away from DOGE, the government department that was created for him to run. And, after opening his wallet to boost Trump's political dreams, Musk has now announced that when it comes to shelling out money to secure political power, "I think I've done enough" (per USA Today). "I think in terms of political spending, I'm going to do a lot less in the future," he said at Bloomberg News' Qatar Economic Forum. He didn't directly answer if the criticisms he's received play a part as to why.

Steamrolling his way into political power clearly didn't go quite how Musk expected. As a result, he appears to be doing some serious backtracking, presumably hoping to undo the damage that has been done. A big part of undoing said damage will need to be rebranding himself. Will a scraggly beard do the trick? No. But, Musk may think it's worth a shot.