Elon Musk Reaches New Levels Of Immature With Latest X Antics (& Trump Is Surely Annoyed)
When President Donald Trump brought tech bad boy Elon Musk into his inner circle, it likely skewed the 2024 election results in Trump's favor. However, with the bromance between the two beginning to cause some reported friction, it's possible Musk just might have overstayed his welcome with the president. Musk is known for some messy feuds and chaotic antics, but the tomfoolery he engaged in on X, formerly Twitter, on February 11 just might have crossed a line.
Made them say my name 🤣🤣
pic.twitter.com/bSTHB9ttVa
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025
Sharing a video of Dana Bash reporting on CNN's "Inside Politics," Musk was chuckling to himself over a childish name he had given himself earlier in the day. Changing his social media handle to "Harry Bōlz," the Tesla CEO successfully got Bash to pronounce the epithet. As much as Musk might be laughing all the way to the bank about this, Trump is most likely not as amused. Not only is the joke barely funny, but it's also a bit weird to be taking such pleasure in "making" Bash say it. But that wasn't the only thing Bash said that might have Trump confirming how annoying he finds Musk to be. Bash also referred to Musk as the "disruptor-in-chief," a solid dig at how the SpaceX CEO is flaunting his power — and possibly bruising Trump's pride.
Musk's power grab is sure to rock Trump's ego
CNN's Dana Bash isn't the only one to point out that Elon Musk's MAGA takeover is overshadowing President Donald Trump's administration. Musk making a fool of himself on X comes on the heels of his Time magazine cover, in which he is depicted sitting behind the Resolute Desk, where Trump should be. According to The Hill, when asked his feelings about it, Trump responded, "No... Is Time Magazine still in business? I didn't even know that" (which is a silly thing to say considering Trump himself was named Person of the Year by the publication just a few months prior).
This isn't the first time Trump has had to brush off the suggestion that he and Musk are feuding, and it most likely won't be the last. As the White House currently holds the world's richest man and the leader of the free world, it's possible the two will grow tired of each other soon. With Musk continuing to home in on Trump's personal space, such as possibly relocating to Florida, it's clear obsession between the two is brewing. Both Musk and Trump continue to insist everything is business as usual, with no conflicts of interest between Musk's actions and the tenuous relationship he shares with the president. For now, at least.