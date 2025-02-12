Elon Musk Reaches New Levels Of Immature With Latest X Antics (& Trump Is Surely Annoyed)

CNN's Dana Bash isn't the only one to point out that Elon Musk's MAGA takeover is overshadowing President Donald Trump's administration. Musk making a fool of himself on X comes on the heels of his Time magazine cover, in which he is depicted sitting behind the Resolute Desk, where Trump should be. According to The Hill, when asked his feelings about it, Trump responded, "No... Is Time Magazine still in business? I didn't even know that" (which is a silly thing to say considering Trump himself was named Person of the Year by the publication just a few months prior).

Advertisement

This isn't the first time Trump has had to brush off the suggestion that he and Musk are feuding, and it most likely won't be the last. As the White House currently holds the world's richest man and the leader of the free world, it's possible the two will grow tired of each other soon. With Musk continuing to home in on Trump's personal space, such as possibly relocating to Florida, it's clear obsession between the two is brewing. Both Musk and Trump continue to insist everything is business as usual, with no conflicts of interest between Musk's actions and the tenuous relationship he shares with the president. For now, at least.