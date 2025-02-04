Elon Musk Opened His Wallet To Boost Trump's Political Dreams, But Donald Isn't Returning The Favor

The political bromance between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump seemingly continues to be on the decline. From Trump accidentally letting it slip that Musk is annoying to the SpaceX founder publicly slamming a Trump-supported project, trouble in paradise is brewing. And this is made even clearer after learning that Musk hasn't been paid for his work in the Trump administration.

A source confirmed this financial issue to CNN. The outlet also reported that Musk is considered a "special government employee," which means he's a federal worker, though not a full-time one. However, he's also not a volunteer, which is why it's confusing to learn, according to USA Today, that Musk isn't going to receive a paycheck for his labor. Special government employees can receive money, but not always.

After spending a whopping $260 million — that's over a quarter of a billion dollars — to help Trump and the Republican party win the election, you'd think Trump could manage to do right by his bestie and pay him for his labor.