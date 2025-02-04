Elon Musk Opened His Wallet To Boost Trump's Political Dreams, But Donald Isn't Returning The Favor
The political bromance between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump seemingly continues to be on the decline. From Trump accidentally letting it slip that Musk is annoying to the SpaceX founder publicly slamming a Trump-supported project, trouble in paradise is brewing. And this is made even clearer after learning that Musk hasn't been paid for his work in the Trump administration.
A source confirmed this financial issue to CNN. The outlet also reported that Musk is considered a "special government employee," which means he's a federal worker, though not a full-time one. However, he's also not a volunteer, which is why it's confusing to learn, according to USA Today, that Musk isn't going to receive a paycheck for his labor. Special government employees can receive money, but not always.
After spending a whopping $260 million — that's over a quarter of a billion dollars — to help Trump and the Republican party win the election, you'd think Trump could manage to do right by his bestie and pay him for his labor.
Elon Musk will have his own office for his new venture
Granted, Elon Musk is the richest man in the world, so it's not like he needs the money, but that isn't the point. Not paying your employees is not only illegal, but it's also just a jerk move to make, especially to someone you consider part of your inner circle. The father of twelve hasn't publicly spoken about the payment issue, but it's probably only a matter of time. Musk is a loose cannon, constantly speaking his mind with no filter.
Though Musk was tapped by Trump as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency — a role he initially co-lead on with Vivek Ramaswamy, before Ramaswamy left — USA Today also reported how that job did not make him a federal employee. Now that Musk is classified as a special government employee, he is technically a federal worker, complete with a government email and an office. Giving someone a whole office, but not a paycheck for the work they do in that office is just one of the many bizarre things the government does.