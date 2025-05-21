Kristi Noem Publicly Humiliates Herself At Senate Hearing & Inspires An Epic Pile-On

As the United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem is expected to know the correct terminology related to border control and immigration. However, during a Senate committee hearing on May 20, 2025, Noem demonstrated her ignorance. When Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan asked Noem to state the definition of habeas corpus — a legal requirement for a government to justify a person's imprisonment and allowing them the opportunity to argue their case — Noem gave a troubling answer. Hassan's question was prompted by the news that the Trump administration has been considering revoking this fundamental legal right.

Not only did Noem get the definition of the Latin term for "you have the body" incorrect, as pointed out by Senator Hassan during the hearing, but she also verified the Trump administration's approach to immigrants in the United States. By answering that habeas corpus was the president's "constitutional right" to deport people from the U.S., Noem demonstrated just how far Trump's government will go to enforce mass deportation without trials. While Noem believes immigrants don't have a right to defend themselves, Hassan also pointed out that this legal right protects U.S. citizens too, not just immigrants.

The backlash in response to Kristi Noem's definition of habeas corpus sent the internet into a frenzy. While many people expressed genuine concern that the Secretary of Homeland Security is unfamiliar with an immigrant's legal rights in the U.S., others took aim at Noem's penchant for self-adulation and a materialistic lifestyle, with an X post referring to her as one of "MAGAs elected clowns."