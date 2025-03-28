5 Times Kristi Noem's Confusing Costumes Had Us Scratching Our Heads

When Kristi Noem was governor of South Dakota, she made a series of commercials to help encourage people to move to the state for work. This in itself is reasonable enough. What was unexpected was the actual conceit for the ads, which featured Noem dressed up as the laborers that she hoped would settle there. The "Bright Side" commercial was about electricians and saw the governor with her hair in pigtails while sporting overalls. She's a construction worker in the "Building in America" ad, in a hard hat and jeans, and an accountant with glasses and a pocket protector for the "Kiss My Abacus" commercial.

We get that they're ads so it's not real, but clearly if there's an opportunity to dress up, Noem is going to take it. "It's as if she's The Village people all in one," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, joked. Another user felt that the ads were just a cynical attempt to big up the governor's ego, replying to Noem's post about one of them by quipping: "Look at me! I'm so important! I'm the best! The biggest narcissist in the state of South Dakota!"

The advertisements cost a reported $5 million. And, as one particularly harsh assessment from the Dakota Free Press pointed out, "The campaign's most accurate aspect is showing Kristi Noem attempting to do work for which she is not qualified." We're not sure that was exactly what the politician and her team were going for.

