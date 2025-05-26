What Happened To Alex Murdaugh's Only Surviving Son, Buster?

When it comes to a murder trial, every person's testimony can provide crucial information the jury needs to consider. Although Alex Murdaugh's trial wasn't as exciting and bawdy as, say, the murders on "Days of Our Lives," his son Buster Murdaugh's testimony proved to be pretty groundbreaking. He defended his father's character and made it clear that he never questioned his innocence, even as he recounted the night he learned of the deaths of his mom and little brother.

Shortly after Alex informed the police, he called his son to let him know what had happened. "He said, 'Are you sitting down?'" the then-26 year old Buster testified (via News 19 WLTX). "He sounded odd, and then he told me that my mom and my brother had been shot." He and his girlfriend Brooklynn White made their way to the estate where Margaret and Paul were killed, and Buster explained that when he finally saw Murdaugh, he was distraught. "He was destroyed. He was heartbroken," he explained on the stand. To Buster, it seemed clear that the police had apprehended the wrong man.

After about a month and a half of testimony and only three hours of deliberation, Alex was ultimately found guilty of two counts of murder. Despite maintaining his innocence, much of the world believed the right verdict had been met. However, his eldest son still hasn't indicated that he has doubted Murdaugh's story in the years since.