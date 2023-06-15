Days Of Our Lives' Best Murder Mysteries Ranked

Soap opera fans who've been watching "Days of Our Lives" for decades know that the fictional town of Salem has had its fair share of drama, including a plethora of serial killers and murder mysteries. Through the years, many characters have been killed and presumed dead, and some have set up shocking murder mystery storylines that played out over months. For instance, Abigail Deveraux DiMera was murdered in the summer of 2022, and fans were stunned that the sudser had chosen to kill off such an important legacy character. However, the mystery surrounding her death was a wild and entertaining ride that had fans second-guessing everything they thought they knew. Eventually, Clyde Weston was revealed to be the murderer, but only after several Salemites became suspects.

Deimos Kiriakis is another character who set up a big mystery storyline for the show. He was killed during a party that had gathered most of Salem, including several of Deimos' enemies. Finally, after trying to figure out who was responsible for killing Deimos, Nicole Walker was revealed to be his killer.

Although Salem has seen a lot of deaths over the years, it's the serial killers who've truly made their mark on the show. So let's look back at some of the best and wildest murder mystery storylines, including the biggest one of all.