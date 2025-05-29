Why Jackie Kennedy Never Wore Her Original Wedding Dress

One week before Jackie Kennedy Onassis was set to marry John F. Kennedy at the most beautiful event of the century, Ann Lowe's studio on NYC's Lexington Avenue flooded, leaving 10 of the 15 gowns unwearable, per a December 1966 issue of Ebony magazine. Lowe and her team worked tirelessly for a week to recreate the gowns — her fabric supplier luckily had enough material for the duplicates. According to the outlet, what was supposed to be a $700 profit for Lowe ended up being a $2,200 forfeit. To the couturier, however, it was a worthwhile sacrifice. Lowe told the outlet, "I love my clothes, and I'm particular about who wears them. I am not interested in sewing for cafe society or social climbers. I do not cater to Mary and Sue. I sew for the families of the Social Register."

Lowe wasn't exactly given her due credit for Jackie's dress, initially. According to Rosemary E. Reed Miller, the author of "The Threads of Time, The Fabric of History," Jackie dismissed Lowe's reputation. "[Jackie] said, I wanted to go to France but a colored dressmaker did it," said Miller in her retelling to NPR. In an interview with Elle, Julia Faye Smith — who penned Lowe's biography "Something to Prove" — recounted that after the designer wrote a letter to the New York socialite, Jackie's secretary called Lowe and said Jackie didn't know her words would be published. She later attempted to retract them from the publication, to no avail. The two women fostered a relationship backed by mutual respect. Jackie was even thought to have become an anonymous patron of Lowe's business, which was on the brink of bankruptcy, per Smith.