Tragic Details About Diane Sawyer's Life

In July 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr. died in a tragic plane crash, alongside his wife Carolyn Bessette and his sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette. It was yet another shocking tragedy in the Kennedy family's history, and it led to a media firestorm of coverage. There was constant reporting on the crash and the aftermath, with dozens of pundits and reporters weighing in with their two cents. However, it was Diane Sawyer who was conspicuously absent from her place behind the desk at ABC News. For some reason, many viewers seemed to take issue with Sawyer stepping back from the circus and felt it was somehow disrespectful.

"I do want to make it clear that I think a lot of people in this country felt the weight of the tragedy," Sawyer said at the time (via Deseret News), addressing her decision not to cover the event when it happened. Instead, Sawyer explained to viewers that she "did have other personal considerations. And they are personal." She chose not to explain herself and stood firm that she had every right to do so.

Eventually, the truth of the situation emerged. Apart from a friendship with the Kennedy family, Sawyer was also close friends with a former TV news producer, Anthony Radziwill, who was JFK Jr.'s cousin and also battling cancer at the time of the crash. The New York Post reported that Sawyer and her husband, Mike Nichols, flew out to visit Radziwill, where he was staying at Martha's Vineyard, and he asked Sawyer, as a friend of the family, not to cover the news. Sawyer kept her word and endured public outcry for her consideration.