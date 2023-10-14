The Resurfaced 2003 Interview With Diane Sawyer That Upset Britney Spears Fans

The 2021 New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears" immortalized the Icarian rise and fall of the iconic pop star. The unauthorized documentary — which many fans believe Spears was actually behind — also drew a mountain of skeletons from the depths of pop culture's closet, casting an unflattering hue on fellow celebrities like journalist Diane Sawyer, who contributed to Britney Spears' tumultuous and tragic life in the limelight.

While on a promotional run for her 2003 album "In the Zone," Spears sat down for an interview on ABC's "Primetime Thursday" with Sawyer that Spears would later condemn in a since-deleted Instagram post from 2021 in which she said the TV personality and journalist could "kiss [her] white a**" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). And Spears wasn't the only one enraged at the interview after it resurfaced thanks to the NYT documentary.

The internet was equally mad at Diane Sawyer for her prodding sit-down with the then-21-year-old singer, which ranged from queries about Spears' sexuality to defending a politician's wife who publicly said they would like to kill the pop star.