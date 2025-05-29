Bettina Anderson's Playground Glam Served J.Lo Wannabe Vibes (& She Even Mentioned Affleck)
Before Donald Trump. Jr took his relationship with Bettina Anderson to the next level, Anderson seemingly had her eyes set on another celebrity. And she styled herself in a certain way, possibly hoping the star in question would notice. On Instagram in 2021, Anderson posted a picture posing on a lime-green playground slide, where it would be all-too-easy to confuse her for Jennifer Lopez upon first glance. Maybe she hoped that Ben Affleck would make that mistake, too, if he ever just happened to browse her profile. Her hair in the snapshot is eerily similar to J.Lo's whenever the "Hustlers" star is in a mood for bangs. And apart from that, Anderson looks like she raided Lopez's closet for the picture.
The pink, sleeveless crop top and pink bike shorts complete her movie audition for Lopez's long-lost twin, since Lopez wore something strikingly similar about two years later for a 2023 Bodyarmor advertisement. But just in case you thought her J.Lo-inspired glow-up wasn't intentional, Anderson practically removed all doubt with her post. "Sometimes I just suddenly think 'oh, that's right, there's also a Casey Affleck,'" Anderson said. This was most likely alluding to the fact that Affleck was off the market at the time, since he was in a deep relationship with his now-ex-wife Lopez.
Ironically, Anderson's attempt at a catfish might've worked better after the "Gone Girl" star and Lopez split. But on second thought, given the messy moments Ben had during his marriage and divorce with Lopez, the last person he'd want to date might be someone who reminded him of his ex.
Bettina Anderson also channeled another celebrity with her J.Lo cosplay
Bettina Anderson's awful bangs era wasn't in vain. It not only made Kimberly Guilfoyle's fashion-challenged locks look dreamy, but it also made Anderson's fans compare her to another celebrity. According to some, Anderson's Jennifer Lopez cosplay doubled as a Heidi Klum cosplay as well. On another Instagram post from that same playground photoshoot, a couple of fans congratulated Anderson for channeling the '90s supermodel. "Very dynamic love the Heidi [Klum] hair," one fan commented. Another fan echoed the remark. "Thought you were Heidi Klum! Fabulous look!" they said.
Whether or not Klum was who Anderson was going for, the Columbia University graduate embraced the comparisons all the same, but it carried the same energy as playing off an accident like you did it on purpose in order to look cool. "What a compliment!" Anderson responded to one of her followers.
Although we were strongly against Anderson's bangs look, if you went by her Instagram followers' words, you'd think she unlocked her best self with her style. However, despite the gushing supporters who praised her bangs, Anderson eventually grew them out. She seems more focused on being wholly herself, as opposed to cosplaying.