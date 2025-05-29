Bettina Anderson's Playground Glam Served J.Lo Wannabe Vibes (& She Even Mentioned Affleck)

Before Donald Trump. Jr took his relationship with Bettina Anderson to the next level, Anderson seemingly had her eyes set on another celebrity. And she styled herself in a certain way, possibly hoping the star in question would notice. On Instagram in 2021, Anderson posted a picture posing on a lime-green playground slide, where it would be all-too-easy to confuse her for Jennifer Lopez upon first glance. Maybe she hoped that Ben Affleck would make that mistake, too, if he ever just happened to browse her profile. Her hair in the snapshot is eerily similar to J.Lo's whenever the "Hustlers" star is in a mood for bangs. And apart from that, Anderson looks like she raided Lopez's closet for the picture.

The pink, sleeveless crop top and pink bike shorts complete her movie audition for Lopez's long-lost twin, since Lopez wore something strikingly similar about two years later for a 2023 Bodyarmor advertisement. But just in case you thought her J.Lo-inspired glow-up wasn't intentional, Anderson practically removed all doubt with her post. "Sometimes I just suddenly think 'oh, that's right, there's also a Casey Affleck,'" Anderson said. This was most likely alluding to the fact that Affleck was off the market at the time, since he was in a deep relationship with his now-ex-wife Lopez.

Ironically, Anderson's attempt at a catfish might've worked better after the "Gone Girl" star and Lopez split. But on second thought, given the messy moments Ben had during his marriage and divorce with Lopez, the last person he'd want to date might be someone who reminded him of his ex.