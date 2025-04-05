Bettina Anderson's Awful Bangs Era Made Kimberly Guilfoyle's Locks Look Dreamy
It may not be fair, but it's hard not to compare a current girlfriend to an ex. In this case, we're looking at Donald Trump Jr. and his current flame, model and socialite Bettina Anderson, and his ex-fiancée, now banished to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Though Don Jr.'s girlfriends have more in common than we realized, there are plenty of differences as well. When it comes to height, Anderson has Guilfoyle beat, and Anderson has outshined Guilfoyle in cozying up to Melania Trump. But when it comes to hair, who reigns supreme? Is it Anderson, with her Palm Beach socialite strands always styled to perfection? Or is it Guilfoyle, with her long brunette locks amplified with extensions?
We may give the point to Guilfoyle when we take Anderson's awful bangs era into consideration. As Anderson's Instagram followers well know, the socialite frequently posts modeling photos, which included a number of shots from July 2021, with her sporting a blunt fringe. They were so chunky and askew that we can't help but wonder if these were temporary clip-in bangs worn solely for the shoot. After this series of photos, Anderson hasn't been seen with the fringe again. But some followers liked the look. One wrote: "Loving the bang action," to which Anderson replied with heart emojis. Maybe we haven't seen the last of the fringe after all.
Bettina's not the only Trump-ette to sample bangs
Like Bettina Anderson, it appears that a number of the women in the Trump circle have tried bangs before, but none have adopted it as a permanent look. It doesn't appear that Lara Trump or Vanessa Trump have ever publicly worn a fringe. However, Tiffany Trump briefly had bangs in 2018. And first lady Melania Trump has sampled bangs throughout the years, including in 2011, when the above photo was taken. They give the former model an air of mystique and allure. On the other hand, Ivanka has not been a bang-wearer, except when she opted for a fringe at the 2012 Met Gala. We see why she hasn't added the look to her style playbook.
And let's not forget Barron Trump. Yes, even the president's youngest son has had quite the hair transformation over the years, which has included boy bangs that were notably slicked back for the January 2025 inauguration. The verdict is that, generally, the Trumps do not consistently wear bangs, and perhaps Bettina Anderson should stick to that trend.