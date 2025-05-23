We Finally Know Why Sheinelle Jones Has Been Absent From Today & It's So Tragic

Avid watchers of NBC's "Today" show know that co-host Sheinelle Jones has been away from the news desk since December 2024. On Friday, May 23, her co-workers explained the heartbreaking details of her absence. "With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and 'Today' co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma," Savannah Guthrie said on Friday's "Today" broadcast. Ojeh was just 45 years old and leaves behind his wife and their three children. "Uche was an incredible person," continued a teary-eyed Guthrie. "We all loved him."

Jones posted the loving clip from the broadcast on Instagram, writing: "Thank you, for all of your love and support." Her message comes in the wake of an announcement she made on Instagram in January, explaining her long hiatus from the morning news show. "I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show," she began. "I want to share with you that I am taking time to deal with a family health matter."