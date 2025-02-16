"Today" is one of the most unique shows that airs on morning television. In one block, the hosts are discussing politics and breaking world news. In the next, they're swapping memes with celebrity guest hosts over a glass of wine. The hosts of the "Today" show keep audiences entertained while also informing them of news that shapes the world. They've interviewed some of the most famous people on the planet, moderated presidential debates, and shared jaw-dropping news. They grill controversial guests for answers to questions the public wants to know and share personal anecdotes with the audience.

Even if you don't watch the show regularly, you probably catch clips on social media — and that's not something that bothers the hosts. In fact, "Today" host Jenna Bush Hager told TheWrap, "What delights us is that young people are watching our show because they found us first on TikTok.I think it's awesome that people of all ages are into what we are doing."

When the cameras are turned off and the hosts aren't going viral on social media, they're busy living their lives, with each host in committed long-term relationship. Take a closer look at the real-life partners of the "Today" show hosts.