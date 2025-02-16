The Real-Life Partners Of The Today Show Hosts
"Today" is one of the most unique shows that airs on morning television. In one block, the hosts are discussing politics and breaking world news. In the next, they're swapping memes with celebrity guest hosts over a glass of wine. The hosts of the "Today" show keep audiences entertained while also informing them of news that shapes the world. They've interviewed some of the most famous people on the planet, moderated presidential debates, and shared jaw-dropping news. They grill controversial guests for answers to questions the public wants to know and share personal anecdotes with the audience.
Even if you don't watch the show regularly, you probably catch clips on social media — and that's not something that bothers the hosts. In fact, "Today" host Jenna Bush Hager told TheWrap, "What delights us is that young people are watching our show because they found us first on TikTok.I think it's awesome that people of all ages are into what we are doing."
When the cameras are turned off and the hosts aren't going viral on social media, they're busy living their lives, with each host in committed long-term relationship. Take a closer look at the real-life partners of the "Today" show hosts.
Savannah Guthrie is in an interfaith marriage
Savannah Guthrie is one of the most familiar faces on NBC. When the news anchor goes home, Guthrie is welcomed by her husband Mike Feldman and their two kids. Guthrie and Feldman have been married since 2014. The two met at Feldman's 40th birthday, and although Guthrie was married at the time, she and her then-husband separated the following year. Soon after, Guthrie started dating Feldman. "I met a man named Mike Feldman at a party, a political consultant who made me laugh. We fell in love," Guthrie wrote for Guideposts. Not long after their wedding, Guthrie gave birth to her and Feldman's first child, and she gave birth to their second a couple of years later.
Guthrie has been very open about one unique aspect of her and Feldman's marriage — it's interfaith. The news anchor is Christian and her husband is Jewish, and they knew going into their marriage that faith would be a major part of their life together, despite practicing two different religions. "It's an interfaith marriage and there will come a time I'm sure when my kids will have questions about that," Guthrie said to the Los Angeles Times. "But Mike and I always knew and understood that we would be raising them to have faith, to know God, to embrace their Jewish heritage as well as their Christian faith, and that when they are grown it will be their choice what faith to choose, or no faith at all."
Carson Daly is married to a cookbook author
Not long after Carson Daly got his start in showbiz, he met his wife, Siri Daly (née Pinter). The two got together in 2005 after meeting on the set of Daly's show "Last Call with Carson Daly." "She would walk into our meetings and I would look at the other dudes in the room, like, 'Do you see what I see?' It was undeniable," Carson told People of his impression of Siri before they started dating. Siri was a writer's assistant, and she and Carson kept their relationship to themselves for a while until they knew it was real. The two continued dating for about 10 years — and in the meantime welcomed three of their four children — before getting married in 2015.
Carson isn't the only one in his marriage who appears on "Today." Siri, who ran the food blog Siriously Delicious and published a cookbook, also titled "Siriously Delicious," in 2018, pops up on the show from time to time as a contributor, sharing her new ideas for food. Today, food is a big part of Carson and Siri's relationship. The duo like to cook together, with Carson having a particular affinity for the grill, and their entire family likes to discuss food. Food was even part of Siri and Carson's first date. "On our first official date, he asked me to come over and bake — which I realize sounds slightly chauvinistic but I assure you, it wasn't. He knew how much happiness being in the kitchen brought me, and he wanted to be a part of it," Siri said in an interview with Spirited Table.
Kristen Welker has praised her husband for being supportive
Kristen Welker has been laser-focused on her career, which is part of the reason she's one of the few hosts of "Today." But for a while, success came at a cost. It took Welker longer than she had imagined it would to find a partner. Eventually, in 2014, Welker met John Hughes after mutual friends set them up, and by 2017 the two were married. "He allowed me to be me," Welker said of her husband to The New York Times. "And he's incredibly calm, while I'm typically talking 100 miles a minute."
Life for Welker and Hughes hasn't always been easy, though. Hughes has his own busy career, and Welker's schedule as a news anchor has posed difficulties for the couple. Such difficulties started when they were dating. "We were head over heels for each other. But it was tough. We never knew where she was going to be," Hughes revealed. At the time, Welker was busy covering the 2016 presidential election. But Hughes and Welker persisted, and by the time the next presidential election came around, which happened to coincide with a global pandemic, the couple seemed prepared to handle anything. "He's just so supportive, and just jumps right in," Welker told People of her husband's help with her work during that tumultuous time. "We joke that he'll be joining the union soon, because he knows how to use all of the equipment."
Al Roker has been married for decades
Though he's been at NBC for decades, there's plenty that most people don't know about Al Roker. For instance, he's been married to Deborah Roberts for almost as long as he's been with the aforementioned network. The two first met in 1990 while Roberts was also working at NBC, and they stayed connected via email as Roberts' career led her to different cities. In 1992, Roker — who had recently split from his first wife — and Roberts met in person again. As their friendship developed, so did Roker's feelings for Roberts. While Roker's feelings weren't reciprocated at the time, Roberts did consider Roker a friend, and she eventually saw that he had romantic feelings for her.
Their relationship hit a turning point in the summer of 1992. While Roberts was in Spain covering the Olympic Games, Roker would check on Roberts' apartment, even stocking it with food for her. "That was very touching. It was like, what is this guy trying to do? It was a gradual thing after that. He would ask me out, and we would go to dinner or maybe lunch, but I was dating other people. Then one thing led to another," Roberts told People of the beginning of their romantic relationship. Roker and Roberts got engaged on New Year's Day 1994, and they got married the next year. Decades later and Roker and Roberts are as in love as ever — and Roker's sweet gestures haven't waned. "When I travel, I open my suitcase and I find one or two notes in there that he's slipped in, or in my purse. 'Have a great day. I'm thinking of you.' Or an Emily Dickinson sonnet or something," Roberts told People of her husband.
Jenna Bush Hager's husband used to work for her dad
Jenna Bush Hager met her husband, Henry Hager, while he was working for the president of the United States — who happens to be Jenna's father. Henry was on George W. Bush's reelection campaign staff, and although he was in a relationship at the time, Henry met Jenna. The two eventually got together, and Jenna was ready for the next step early in their relationship. "After three months of dating — I might've had a Christmas cocktail — and we were dancing, and I said, 'This is it, I know it, let's just get married, what are we waiting for?'" Jenna shared on an episode of "Today," as reported by Oprah Daily. "[Henry] smiled and was like, 'I'm crazy about you, but you're young,'" she added.
Henry clearly liked the idea, though, because in 2007 he popped the question. Jenna and Henry were on vacation in Maine, and Henry woke Jenna up for a sunrise hike and proposal on Cadillac Mountain. The couple got married in 2008, and they've since welcomed three children.
In 2024, Jenna and Henry celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary, and Jenna credited their growth together to their successful union. "Henry is the best. He's introduced me to all sorts of things that I love. ... What's cool is, we're both interested in growing," Jenna said on an episode of "Today."
Willie Geist married his high school sweetheart
Willie Geist knew who he wanted to be with early in life. The NBC anchor met his wife, Christina Geist, in sixth grade. They were friends first, but in high school, their relationship took a more serious turn. "I have a very romantic secret. I made out with her on the roof of my friend's house with some warm Bud Light in the red-hot fall of 1991," Willie said on an episode of "Today." "We were like, was that a thing, or was it just a moment? And it turned out it was a thing."
After some on-again, off-again dating, Willie and Christina both attended Vanderbilt. However, after graduation, the couple decided to call it quits again. While both were living their own lives, Willie heard that Christina was dating someone else. While he accepted the news, he wanted a different outcome. "After a certain period of time I thought, I know in my heart that this is the person I want to be with. If we just went through this exercise of breaking up for the sake of breaking up, and I'm going to lose her over that, that doesn't make any sense. I found myself trying to reel her back in and make sure she didn't slip away," Willie told Glamour. Christina shared that she was grateful for the time apart as it allowed her to learn more about herself, but she wanted to spend her life with Willie, too. In 2002, Willie proposed, and in 2003, he and Christina got married.
Craig Melvin met his wife thanks to their careers
Television has been a proven place for employees to find romantic relationships. Another couple to have met through their careers in television are NBC's Craig Melvin (who lives a very lavish life) and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak. The couple met just after Czarniak, a sports reporter, returned from covering the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008. The two dated casually for a while before calling it quits as Czarniak wasn't sure they could make a relationship work.
Not long after their breakup, Melvin and Czarniak reconnected as friends. Although the two were dating other people at the time, Melvin asked Czarniak to get a drink, and that evening changed everything. "That night when we met, there was something that clicked. And it was wasn't necessarily that I knew, 'I have to be with this guy.' But it was like, 'I don't want to be with anyone else that I'd hung out with.' It felt like being with the person that really gets you and that you've known for a really, really long time," Czarniak told The Washington Post.
Melvin and Czarniak have been together ever since that night, marrying in 2011. They've since welcomed two children, and they've both maintained their jobs in broadcasting. While Melvin is a "Today" host, Czarniak works for Fox Sports. "I really just love the opportunity to share what's going on, and talk about a game, and cover a game, but also let people understand the context behind it," Czarniak told People about her love for her job.
Sheinelle Jones thought she was getting engaged multiple times
Sheinelle Jones wanted to get married to her now-husband Uche Ojeh so badly that she was waiting for him to propose for a couple of years. While studying at Northwestern, Jones met Ojeh, who was touring the campus with other senior high school students. "I was a fake tour guide. ... I was just walking to class. [I was like, 'Are you guys lost?' And] I told him I would take him around because he was cute," Jones told Northwestern Magazine of their first interaction. Jones ended up attending Northwestern too, and Ojeh and Jones eventually started dating — even maintaining a long-distance relationship for eight years after graduation.
At multiple times during those eight years, Jones thought Ojeh was about to propose. "I thought I knew when it was coming twice, and it didn't happen," Jones said on an episode of "Today." The anchor explained that the first time she thought she was getting engaged, Ojeh had bought her a piece of jewelry from Tiffany & Co., and Jones thought it was a ring before opening the box and discovering a bracelet. The second time Jones believed she was about to be proposed to, she and Ojeh were on vacation in Cancun, Mexico. The trip came and went, and they still weren't engaged. Finally, while on a return visit to Northwestern, Ojeh took Jones to a spot where they often met up while in school. Jones was reluctant to get out of the car because it was raining, but she followed Ojeh, and he got down on one knee. Years of marriage later, Jones and Ojeh share three children together.
Dylan Dreyer and her husband work together and apart
The stunning Dylan Dreyer and her husband have been together since they met at work while they were both employed at a TV station in Boston. The duo have since spent lots of time together, both as spouses and as co-workers. While Dreyer is in front of the NBC camera, her husband, Brian Fichera, is behind it. The two also hosted a joint radio show, "Lunch Date with Dylan & Brian." While their careers are important, Dreyer and Fichera are more concerned about their family.
In 2022, Dreyer retained her weekday 3rd hour slot but stopped hosting "Weekend Today," in order to spend more time with her kids. "These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can. That's really all I'm going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three," Dreyer said on "Today" ahead of her new schedule. Dreyer and Fichera spend plenty of time alone, too, and one of their favorite things to do together is golf. "Golf is the thing we do together. We have a couple of drinks, we laugh. We remember why we fell in love. Then we go home and it's right back to family," Dreyer told "Today."
Peter Alexander's wife had a career in television, too
Peter Alexander has been part of the NBC family for well over a decade, and his wife has plenty of experience in broadcast media, too. Alexander is married to Alison Starling, a former anchor for WJLA. "Alison and I met while we were reporters for competing stations in Seattle 15 years ago. She blew me off for most of a decade before I finally wore her down," Alexander said of his wife in an issue of Washington Family.
As the couple both worked in news media, they had to contend with busy schedules while navigating life with kids. "Alison is a rock star. She's really carrying the load for our family. We also have a terrific nanny, and we're fortunate to have great parents routinely shuttling in to help," Alexander told the publication. Since then, Starling has since given up her position as a news anchor. Still, she remains busy hosting the podcast "Living Well with Alison Starling."
Laura Jarrett's husband has been around for her entire career
Laura Jarrett has had to grind to get to her position at "Today," and her husband, Tony Balkissoon, has been there every step of the way. The two met in 2008 while in law school and have been married since 2012. In 2018, Jarrett began her work in television, starting at CNN and eventually moving to NBC. Balkissoon has always wanted for his wife to be happy in her career. "Tony would say, 'You're so happy. You're so excited about your work — and it makes you a better partner,'" Jarrett told "Today."
Jarrett and Balkissoon have seemingly been very intentional with the way their life together has unfolded, including having children. "Tony and I waited a while before we had children, which I think was super valuable because we just got to have fun. Kids are wonderful, but they can be extremely taxing on marriages. We had a ball just the two of us for a long time and I think that really set us up for success," Jarrett said of her and her husband.