Biden Gets A Hero's Welcome At Airport & We Know Trump's Jealousy Is Off The Charts
As has been the case with any president during his first year in office, the public's attention swiftly pivoted from harping over former President Joe Biden to fixating on President Donald Trump, for better and for worse, in a matter of seconds when the latter was inaugurated on January 20, 2025. President Trump's ego-driven personality eats up any positive attention he can get, and he's gone as far as making moments like Pope Leo XIV's election about himself to ensure he's the one in the spotlight at all times. Thus, it must have irked the commander in chief when his predecessor and former adversary was given the red carpet treatment he's always pining for.
A TikTok reposted on X on May 23, 2025, showed that Biden was treated like a national hero as he exited his plane and walked through an airport. Crowd-goers cheered and clapped for the former president, who kindly obliged to shake some spectators' hands, likely to thank them for their support. Meanwhile, President Trump was imaginably in a tiff about Biden's warm reception, considering the commander in chief's May 22, 2025, event was faced with a far less pleasant crowd. Per The New York Times, the president's guests were confronted by a group of protestors as they drove up to the Trump National Golf Club for a cryptocurrency-oriented dinner. We'd imagine the demonstration wasn't the ego booster he'd hoped for, and we wouldn't doubt if he was fuming over the lovely treatment Biden received, by comparison.
How did Trump react to Biden's cancer diagnosis?
Former President Joe Biden also made major post-presidency headlines after his team announced his heartbreaking prostate cancer diagnosis. It'd be horrid for any person to wish something like cancer on their worst enemy, and it seems even President Donald Trump had some boundaries when it came to attacking his political opponent. "So it's a — look, it's a very, very sad situation, and I feel very badly about it," President Trump said from the Oval Office, per The New York Times. Be that as it may, he still flipped the tragic news into another opportunity to question whether Biden was ever fit to be the president based on his health and cognitive state, and seemed to erroneously believe the cancer diagnosis had been kept secret for a while. Additionally, President Trump's social media well wishes to Biden seemed faker than his tan.
Some spectators may wonder why President Trump is still preoccupied with Biden, given they're no longer running against each other, and the former took office in January 2025. Biden offered a simple, yet cocky explanation that reminded the public that the current commander in chief can't stand having his ego wounded. "I beat him," Biden told "The View" on May 8, 2025, in a clip posted on X.