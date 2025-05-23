Biden Gets A Hero's Welcome At Airport & We Know Trump's Jealousy Is Off The Charts

As has been the case with any president during his first year in office, the public's attention swiftly pivoted from harping over former President Joe Biden to fixating on President Donald Trump, for better and for worse, in a matter of seconds when the latter was inaugurated on January 20, 2025. President Trump's ego-driven personality eats up any positive attention he can get, and he's gone as far as making moments like Pope Leo XIV's election about himself to ensure he's the one in the spotlight at all times. Thus, it must have irked the commander in chief when his predecessor and former adversary was given the red carpet treatment he's always pining for.

A TikTok reposted on X on May 23, 2025, showed that Biden was treated like a national hero as he exited his plane and walked through an airport. Crowd-goers cheered and clapped for the former president, who kindly obliged to shake some spectators' hands, likely to thank them for their support. Meanwhile, President Trump was imaginably in a tiff about Biden's warm reception, considering the commander in chief's May 22, 2025, event was faced with a far less pleasant crowd. Per The New York Times, the president's guests were confronted by a group of protestors as they drove up to the Trump National Golf Club for a cryptocurrency-oriented dinner. We'd imagine the demonstration wasn't the ego booster he'd hoped for, and we wouldn't doubt if he was fuming over the lovely treatment Biden received, by comparison.