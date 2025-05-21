Trump Finally Manages To Make Pope Leo's Election About Himself With Family Oval Office Visit
President Donald Trump can't help but make any momentous occasion about himself. In 2025 alone, President Trump already swooped in to make the Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship all about himself, and he hijacked the University of Alabama's 2025 commencement speech to, once again, stroke his own ego.
Pope Leo XIV's election was no different, and President Trump spared little time to give the occasion a Trump-centric spin. On May 20, 2025, he linked up with the Pope's brother, Louis Prevost, who is a known MAGA supporter. "Great meeting between President Trump, Vice President Vance, and @Pontifex's brother, Louis Prevost and his wife Deborah," President Trump's communications advisor, Margo Martin, wrote on X, formerly Twitter. While some could argue the commander-in-chief was simply greeting another noteworthy fan, it seems awfully convenient that he gave one of Pope Leo's relatives the White House treatment so close to when he was elected. President Trump's inclination to invite the Pope's brother into the executive mansion seemed all the more suspicious, knowing that Prevost is reportedly a MAGA disciple and his strong views were broadcast on social media for the world to see up until recently. He'd previously expressed his interest in meeting Prevost, citing his Floridian roots and Trump-friendly opinions. "Did you know that he lives in Florida?" Trump asked reporters on May 20, 2025, per The Daily Beast. "He's got MAGA, he's got Trump, and I look forward to getting him to the White House. I want to shake his hand. I want to give him a big hug."
Trump isn't thrilled with Pope Leo's election
President Donald Trump's eagerness to bring Pope Leo XIV's family in for an Oval Office visit isn't surprising, given the latter's differing views from the head of state and the former's overinflated sense of self. The MAGA movement has already attacked the recently elected Pope for supposedly neglecting to put his home nation first, and President Trump could not have been more obvious about his disdain for the choice than when he publicly praised the Pope in a way that felt about as real as his spray tan. The commander-in-chief's observation that CNN didn't attribute the conclave's results to him also proved his ego can't handle the world not revolving around him.
Thus, it's no surprise that President Trump took countermeasures to show that at least one Prevost family member was on his side. He may have wasted even less time knowing the Pope wouldn't hold back for long on his anti-Trump sentiments, which Prevost also acknowledged. "I know he's not happy with what's going on with immigration," Prevost told The New York Times in an article published on May 8, 2025. "I know that for a fact. How far he'll go with it is only one's guess, but he won't just sit back. I don't think he'll be the silent one."