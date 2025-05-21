Trump Finally Manages To Make Pope Leo's Election About Himself With Family Oval Office Visit

President Donald Trump can't help but make any momentous occasion about himself. In 2025 alone, President Trump already swooped in to make the Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship all about himself, and he hijacked the University of Alabama's 2025 commencement speech to, once again, stroke his own ego.

Pope Leo XIV's election was no different, and President Trump spared little time to give the occasion a Trump-centric spin. On May 20, 2025, he linked up with the Pope's brother, Louis Prevost, who is a known MAGA supporter. "Great meeting between President Trump, Vice President Vance, and @Pontifex's brother, Louis Prevost and his wife Deborah," President Trump's communications advisor, Margo Martin, wrote on X, formerly Twitter. While some could argue the commander-in-chief was simply greeting another noteworthy fan, it seems awfully convenient that he gave one of Pope Leo's relatives the White House treatment so close to when he was elected. President Trump's inclination to invite the Pope's brother into the executive mansion seemed all the more suspicious, knowing that Prevost is reportedly a MAGA disciple and his strong views were broadcast on social media for the world to see up until recently. He'd previously expressed his interest in meeting Prevost, citing his Floridian roots and Trump-friendly opinions. "Did you know that he lives in Florida?" Trump asked reporters on May 20, 2025, per The Daily Beast. "He's got MAGA, he's got Trump, and I look forward to getting him to the White House. I want to shake his hand. I want to give him a big hug."