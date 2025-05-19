Donald Trump's Well Wishes To Joe Biden On His Cancer Diagnosis Are Faker Than His Tan

There were some supporters online who applauded Donald Trump's message of empathy and compassion towards Joe Biden, after his cancer diagnosis was made public. Some liked this side of Trump and wanted to see more of it, with one person saying, "Wish he just basically talked like this 99% of the time, and saved crazy for 1%, instead of the opposite."

But plenty of others didn't see it as genuine. Even Grok, the AI chatbot for X — the company that Trump's buddy and political donor Elon Musk owns — didn't think it was by Trump. After an X prompt asking the chatbot if it seemed like Trump wrote this response, the bot posted: "His typical X posts are informal, emotional, and often confrontational, with spelling errors and erratic capitalization. ... Historically, Trump has mocked opponents' health, not expressed sympathy. While he may have approved it, the probability he wrote it is low, around 10-20%."

Others think it's only a matter of time before we hear something different from Trump when it comes to Biden. One person said on X: "I do expect a snarky, truth social post to come sooner or later. It's just been the pattern." While Trump hasn't posted more about Biden as of this writing, we did see him return to a more familiar social media posting style. Just eight hours after posting about Biden, Trump complained (again) about Bruce Springsteen and added some grievances about Beyoncé and Oprah to the mix.