Times Laura Ingraham Went Makeup-Free And Had Heads Turning
Conservative news host Laura Ingraham fits snugly into the "Fox News" archetype. Not only are her political views staunchly reflective of the network's values, but she also has the look. Next to her all-American, suit-and-tie-clad male co-workers, Ingraham, like the majority of the female anchors on Fox, typically dons a power suit or a vibrant, tailored dress — occasionally flaunting her killer legs — a blond bob, and a heavy face of makeup.
Unsurprisingly, the host of "The Ingraham Angle" has a glam team that gets her TV ready. Ingraham's rumored plastic surgery can't do all the work on camera; those studio lights would wash her out if she didn't sculpt her features. However, in a December 2024 interview with the Daily Mail, Ingraham admitted that the makeup she wears on screen is heavier than her day-to-day look. She told the outlet, "In normal life, I wear pretty minimal makeup. I think I buy most of my makeup at the pharmacy. I have some nice foundations and stuff like that, but I tend to keep it really clean and polished."
Every so often, Ingraham's completely makeup-free looks make a subtle appearance on her social media. Her bare face had heads turning and certainly tells us that this news anchor can rock all-natural looks.
Laura Ingraham went Nantucket natural
There's no better place to let your face breathe than on an island. Laura Ingraham embraced island life in October 2023 on a visit to Massachusetts' Nantucket Island. "Beautiful fall day in Nantucket," she wrote in an Instagram post. Posing next to the beach, Ingraham let the salty air absorb into her makeup-free skin — hopefully she protected her skin barrier from the dangers of the ocean water. "Looking beautiful as always!" one commenter wrote; not everyone agreed. Another person said: "Stay out of the sun ... starting to look like a wrinkled raisin."
Laura Ingraham's simple game day look
Surrounded by thousands of American football fans adorned with spirited references to their respective teams — Army or Navy — Laura Ingraham opted for a no-frills look to watch the game. In December 2024, the Fox News anchor posted a photo with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Instagram. "Fun to run into Dave Portnoy at #ArmyNavyGame!" she wrote. Her red nose, likely from the cold, is a clear sign she was indeed fresh-faced that day. Her followers seem to like her makeup-free look more than what they see on air. "You look pretty even without your camera makeup," one person wrote in the comments. "I like this look better!!"
Laura Ingraham was wrinkle-free at the gun range
Laura Ingraham is the whole conservative package — right down to the fervent defense of gun ownership — so it is no surprise when she pops up at a gun range. In a December 2022 Instagram post, Ingraham said she had a "Great morning at the Maryland Small-Arms range!" as she posed next to the human-shaped target, sporting the classic protective ear muffs and eye goggles. A pastime that, no doubt, lets out any pent-up frustration. It's no wonder Ingraham only has a few wrinkles — she's probably stress-free.
Italy did wonders to Laura Ingraham's skin
Laura Ingraham said "Ciao" to a heavy face of makeup during her Independence Day 2024 celebrations in Italy. While giving a "Happy 4th" to her Instagram followers back in America, Ingraham looked very European, going all natural on a boat presumably sailing through Lake Como. "So beautiful," one commenter said.
Ingraham's skin was glowing, and according to the news personality, a clean diet is the best for her skin. "I drink water every chance I get, and then I have zero alcohol during the week," she told the Daily Mail in 2024.