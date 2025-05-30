Times Laura Ingraham Went Makeup-Free And Had Heads Turning

Conservative news host Laura Ingraham fits snugly into the "Fox News" archetype. Not only are her political views staunchly reflective of the network's values, but she also has the look. Next to her all-American, suit-and-tie-clad male co-workers, Ingraham, like the majority of the female anchors on Fox, typically dons a power suit or a vibrant, tailored dress — occasionally flaunting her killer legs — a blond bob, and a heavy face of makeup.

Unsurprisingly, the host of "The Ingraham Angle" has a glam team that gets her TV ready. Ingraham's rumored plastic surgery can't do all the work on camera; those studio lights would wash her out if she didn't sculpt her features. However, in a December 2024 interview with the Daily Mail, Ingraham admitted that the makeup she wears on screen is heavier than her day-to-day look. She told the outlet, "In normal life, I wear pretty minimal makeup. I think I buy most of my makeup at the pharmacy. I have some nice foundations and stuff like that, but I tend to keep it really clean and polished."

Every so often, Ingraham's completely makeup-free looks make a subtle appearance on her social media. Her bare face had heads turning and certainly tells us that this news anchor can rock all-natural looks.