5 Times Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Shamelessly Flaunted Her Killer Legs
Controversial Fox News Host Laura Ingraham holds court on the channel's "The Ingraham Angle," where she spouts conservative rhetoric that is at times offensive and occasionally lead to awkward moments seen by millions. Political values aside, Ingraham fits perfectly into the Fox News aesthetic of what their anchors should look like: They are typically blonde, trim and toned, and have minimal wrinkles thanks to a healthy diet of Botox. Oh, and of course, there's the uniform. While the male anchors don conservative dark suits, the women appear in figure-hugging, colorful dresses that often dip down just above the cleavage. (But don't worry, they frequently add a crucifix necklace to reassure viewers of their chaste values.)
With a few rare exceptions, Ingraham always appears in the Fox uniform for work, though we usually only glimpse her from the waist up. Lurking beneath that news desk are a shapely pair of legs. Sometimes, she wants to let those gams get a bit of attention, understandably. Can we blame Laura Ingraham for shamelessly flaunting her killer legs? You be the judge.
She flashed some leg to the president
Laura Ingraham and Donald Trump are not strangers to each other. She has interviewed the president on numerous occasions and was even one of the Fox News anchors texting advice to Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, during the January 6 insurrection. Her support of the president has been hot and cold at times, including her wavering support for Trump's third presidential run in 2024.
It was during the lead-up to the 2024 election when she showed audiences and the president a generous amount of leg. The town hall event was in February in South Carolina. When Ingraham posted a picture of herself and Trump on Instagram, one of her followers commented that the interview and her outfit were great. The journalist wore a very tight-fitting black ensemble with gold zippers on the top and left little to the imagination on the bottom. And then there were her bare legs in black heels, which looked awkward at times when they fumbled around the rung of her stool.
She wore short, racy red to church
Laura Ingraham, a Catholic who haters frequently criticize for her seemingly un-Christian views, visited St. Edwards Catholic church in Palm Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve 2024. She posed inside the stunning parish with her three children, Maria, who she adopted from Guatemala in 2008, and sons Michael and Nikolai, who were adopted from Russia in 2009 and 2011, respectively.
Ingraham took the opportunity to flaunt her legs, as you do for church, in a racy red dress.
Unfortunately, her black sandals didn't do her any favors, and we would have opted for something more flattering, like a nude heel or sandal. Maria, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a floor-length dress and coordinating flat sandals. Perhaps she could give her mom some fashion tips?
Laura's legs moved out from behind the work desk
Laura Ingraham's "The Ingraham Angle" usually finds her sitting behind an anchor's desk as she delivers her right-leaning opinions and occasional fake news. She even told the Daily Mail that she sometimes wears jeans during her 7 p.m. show, as they aren't visible. On occasion, however, she emerges from behind the desk, whether it's as a guest co-anchor of "Fox and Friends" or when she's in the field, as she was at an August 2023 event when she sat in a flying car prototype. In the photo, posted to her Instagram, Ingraham's legs were on display. The move didn't go unnoticed, with one user commenting: "You're not happy unless you're showing skin are ya."
In another example of workplace gams-gone-wild, Ingraham was filming remotely at a studio in Tampa in July 2022 as she interviewed Governor Ron DeSantis. Again, she posted the pic, which garnered comments on her looks (both positive and negative). One user wrote: "You have some sexy legs wow!"
She showed off her form in bike shorts
In July 2024, single mom Laura Ingraham and her three children took a summer vacation to Italy, popping to all the usual spots in Rome, Venice, and Lake Como. She documented many of the stops on her Instagram, including a bike ride the foursome took on the shores of Lake Como. Ingraham, who was 61 in the photo, looked remarkably fit and younger than her years. (It's no wonder there are a plethora of plastic surgery rumors surrounding the host.) But as her fit legs and toned arms demonstrated, Ingraham is a regular exerciser. She told the Daily Mail that she works out after she gets the boys off to school. She attends the posh Orange Theory gym for circuit training, which is conveniently located just a block from the Fox News studios in midtown Manhattan, though she told Forbes she does it in Washington, D.C., as well. She also shared that she's active with the kids, playing a bit of football and running around with them.
When the author and show host was based in D.C., she was spotted at Solidcore, which dubs itself as a high-intensity, low-impact workout that uses Pilates reformers machines. Another Solidcore devotee who falls on the opposite end of the political spectrum from Ingraham? Michelle Obama.
She chose sexy knee-high boots to interview Chris Christie
Showing off her legs is nothing new for Laura Ingraham. Back in 2015, when she hosted an interview with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) in Maryland, she flaunted her five-foot six-inch frame in a fitted purple dress, black hosiery, and knee-high heeled boots. This was back in the era when she was one of the most listened-to women on the radio before she got her now top-rated "Ingraham Angle" show in 2017.
Something else that adds to Ingraham's fit physique and toned legs? Hitting the trails. In 2021, she told Forbes that she loves to hike, especially when she's on vacation with her children. And though we have yet to see a photo of Ingraham hiking, surely it's only a matter of time before the Fox maven flaunts her legs while she's tackling a trail.