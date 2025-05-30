Brutal Rumors About Diane Sawyer That Put A Stain On Her Reputation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Whatever happened to Diane Sawyer?" is a question that occasionally pops into people's minds. After all, the legendary news anchor was a prominent presence on TV for several decades, predominantly thanks to her unflinchingly honest interviews where Sawyer dug deep into celebrities to get the answers that viewers desperately wanted. Although she was applauded for her persistence and candor at the time, many people later criticized Sawyer for being far too harsh with her subjects.

While she's undoubtedly a polarizing figure, it would be unfair to claim that her journalistic career has been anything short of incredibly impressive. Sawyer got her start on television as a Louisville weather reporter for WLKY. In a 1981 chat with the New York Times, she shared that she got a job interview at the White House when she was 24 because of her father's connections and was eventually hired as a press aide under Richard Nixon's administration. Although news networks started eyeing her for a job after Nixon's presidency met its controversial end, Sawyer stuck by his side.

In fact, she even helped the disgraced politician write his memoirs until 1978, when the ambitious young woman finally decided to join CBS News as a general assignment reporter. Within just a couple of years, she managed to make history by becoming the first female news anchor to join "60 Minutes." One of the richest news anchors in the U.S. was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Game in 1997 and received several other prominent recognitions throughout her career. However, during Sawyer's climb to the top, she reportedly made a few enemies amongst her coworkers.