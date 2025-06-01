The Scary Car Accident HGTV's Page Turner Went Through With Her Mom
Page Turner has been busy. The house-flipping expert has transitioned from helming the HGTV series "Fix My Flip" to co-hosting "Love It or List It" with David Visentin, after Hillary Farr decided to say goodbye to the show. On top of her TV gig, Turner co-runs an athletic-wear business called The JoPa Life — maybe something you never knew about Turner, since she doesn't advertise it as much. Juggling her hustling lifestyle, it's no surprise that Turner can accidentally embark on a social media hiatus, making fans curious about her whereabouts. In July 2024, Turner hopped on Instagram to explain her absence from the public.
The real estate agent chronicled all the major life updates she had yet to tell her followers, including the tragic details of a serious hit-and-run accident in which she and her mother were involved. According to Turner, the duo was caught in the aftermath of a major accident at an intersection. "A car accident on the OTHER side of a wide intersection (that I didn't see or hear), across 4 lanes AND a tree-lined median, sent this tire flying across & coming right for us," she wrote, adding, "and my legally blind Mama says, what's that flying?! I look up, see it's a tire, slam on the brakes & cracked the wheel so it wouldn't come through the windshield, ... " As she further explained, the tire hit the hood of Turner's car and flew to the other side of a wide street. Fortunately, Turner and her mother were left unharmed. The TV host wrote: "No weapon formed against me or my Mama shall prosper!!"
How fans reacted to the nearly detrimental incident
In the carousel of photos Page Turner offered up in her life update, she included a collage of what the scene of the accident looked like afterward. The images included the massive dent left in her car and the culprit tire lying on the sidewalk. She also shared photos of the actual accident, including one vehicle lodged in a bush, off the road, as well as a truck with its front bumper peeled off to the side. The story and photos made for some candid reactions from Turner's Instagram followers.
"Oh my goodness you have been super busy!! Praise God that you and your mom are okay from that accident," one person wrote in the comments. Another said: "So glad you and your mother weren't injured!!" One user even pointed out the wildest part of the story, writing, "The fact that [Turner's mom] saw that tire while legally blind is beyond!!" Others were just relieved to see Turner back on their timeline. "I was [wondering] why I didn't see you," one user commented, adding, "I'm so glad you and your mom [are] ok."