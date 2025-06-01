The Scary Car Accident HGTV's Page Turner Went Through With Her Mom

Page Turner has been busy. The house-flipping expert has transitioned from helming the HGTV series "Fix My Flip" to co-hosting "Love It or List It" with David Visentin, after Hillary Farr decided to say goodbye to the show. On top of her TV gig, Turner co-runs an athletic-wear business called The JoPa Life — maybe something you never knew about Turner, since she doesn't advertise it as much. Juggling her hustling lifestyle, it's no surprise that Turner can accidentally embark on a social media hiatus, making fans curious about her whereabouts. In July 2024, Turner hopped on Instagram to explain her absence from the public.

The real estate agent chronicled all the major life updates she had yet to tell her followers, including the tragic details of a serious hit-and-run accident in which she and her mother were involved. According to Turner, the duo was caught in the aftermath of a major accident at an intersection. "A car accident on the OTHER side of a wide intersection (that I didn't see or hear), across 4 lanes AND a tree-lined median, sent this tire flying across & coming right for us," she wrote, adding, "and my legally blind Mama says, what's that flying?! I look up, see it's a tire, slam on the brakes & cracked the wheel so it wouldn't come through the windshield, ... " As she further explained, the tire hit the hood of Turner's car and flew to the other side of a wide street. Fortunately, Turner and her mother were left unharmed. The TV host wrote: "No weapon formed against me or my Mama shall prosper!!"