Tragic Details About HGTV Star Page Turner's Life
HGTV personality Page Turner is undeniably a rockstar in the world of house flipping. As the host of both "Flip or Flop Nashville" and "Fix My Flip," she's entered the homes of countless people through their TV screens, offering a look at her work fixing and selling homes to others. But beyond her work in television and real estate, there are some things you might not know about Page Turner — like the fact that she's an author and a self-described "serial entrepreneur." She's even a licensed personal trainer who co-founded her own fitness wear company. But Turner's journey to the top wasn't always an easy one, and the reality TV star has been quite open about some of the struggles she faced along the way.
Like most people, Turner has endured loss. Like many others, she's faced the challenges of being a single mother, difficult breakups, and even threats to her own well-being. But through it all, she's endured as a beacon of perseverance — building a real estate empire for herself in a world where triumph often goes hand in hand with tragedy.
Page Turner has regrets about her parenting style
Page Turner didn't just become one of television's most recognizable real estate moguls — she did so while raising three kids as a single mother. That being said, Turner has confessed that she does regret certain aspects of her parenting style. More specifically, she says she could be a bit too authoritarian with her daughters while they were growing up. "I was a helicopter mom and I was super-controlling," Turner said in a 2023 interview with Yahoo. "And looking back, I would be a different mom."
Turner believes she "was a good mom," all things considered. She says she simply "felt like I had to be a soldier because there were three of them and I had to make sure that they knew who's boss. And number two, just to keep everything in line." According to Turner, she was so desperate for help keeping the house in order during her early days of parenthood that she "begged" her own mother to move in with her to lend a hand. Her mom ended up being part of their household for over a decade. Turner says her daughters — who are a lot like their mom — were also fortunate enough to have "a ton of my good girlfriends and guy friends who they all called aunt and uncle." She added that all this extra support from her mother and various friends made her feel "blessed, even in my low times."
Page Turner raised her three kids without child support money
It's fortunate that Page Turner was able to get so much support from her friends and family while raising her three daughters, because she certainly wasn't getting any from the girls' father. During the same Yahoo interview from 2023, the HGTV star said that in addition to being a single mother, she "never got a dime in child support." What's more, her ex-partner does not appear to be in her or their daughters' lives whatsoever.
"I don't even know where that man is, to tell you the truth," Turner told Yahoo. "It's just me, my girls and my mom, and that's what I was striving for every day." As one might expect, Turner had to work exceedingly hard to make sure her three kids were taken care of. But one lesson she learned from the experience was that even single parents need to find the time to take care of themselves. "I tell single moms this all the time. I don't care what type of budget you're on, you have to budget for yourself," Turner said. "Find that time for yourself."
Page Turner's breakup with her HGTV co-host was 'traumatic'
Page Turner co-hosted "Flip or Flop Nashville" with former pro football player DeRon Jenkins, with whom she was previously in a romantic relationship. While Turner and Jenkins were ultimately able to bury the hatchet — so much so that they even agreed to work together at HGTV — the road getting there was far from painless. In a 2019 interview with People, Turner event went as far as to call her separation from Jenkins "traumatic."
Jenkins agreed with Turner's wording, and admitted that the breakup was difficult for them both. "I would say so," he said. "We were together for like 5 years." Turner herself then made a pretty interesting point, asking, "Are there ever really any good breakups?" On top of that, "Flip or Flop Nashville" fans hoping to see Turner and Jenkins get back together in a romantic capacity probably shouldn't hold their breath. When asked if they'd be interested in giving dating another try, the two TV personalities gave the exact same answer at the exact same time: "No!"
Page Turner survived a dangerous hit-and-run incident
Page Turner and her elderly mother narrowly avoided life-threatening disaster in the summer of 2024, when the pair were involved in the aftermath of a hit-and-run accident. The HGTV star recounted the experience in a post to Instagram that July. According to Turner, there was a car accident on the other side of an intersection from where she and her mother were driving. Turner didn't see or hear the accident at first — and only looked up when her mother, who is legally blind, noticed something flying towards them.
Turner quickly realized the item her mother saw was a rogue tire — and that it was headed straight for their windshield. As she tells it, Turner immediately hit the brakes and tried to take evasive action. This caused the tire bounced off the hood of her car, ultimately landing elsewhere. Turner claims the person who started the accident — someone driving a black truck — then proceeded to flee the scene. "No weapon formed against me or my Mama shall prosper!!" she wrote in her Instagram post. "This was the most insane attack ever!!"
Page Turner's 'first love' sadly passed away
In December 2023, Page Turner shared that her high school boyfriend — a man named Jakim Stewart — had passed away at the age of just 52 following a battle with cancer. Though the two had apparently not been a couple in decades, they still maintained a close personal friendship over the years. In an Instagram post memorializing Stewart, Turner described him as her "first love."
In her post, Turner revealed that she and Stewart had one last phone call a week before his death, during which they reminisced about old times. She also revealed that he called her to check in every year on her birthday. "I will never forget your laugh and your smile and how first loves became forever friends," Turner wrote. "This is a tough one, Jakim. I will always love you, talk about you and will never forget you." She also took the time to offer her condolences to Stewarts wife, children, and family.
A first love is something many people carry with them throughout their lives. So, it's perfectly understandable why Turner would be so affected by Stewart's passing — especially seeing as how he clearly remained part of her life long after things ended romantically. Turner wrapped up her memorial post by declaring that Stewart was "always the finest gent."