Tragic Details About HGTV Star Page Turner's Life

Page Turner didn't just become one of television's most recognizable real estate moguls — she did so while raising three kids as a single mother. That being said, Turner has confessed that she does regret certain aspects of her parenting style. More specifically, she says she could be a bit too authoritarian with her daughters while they were growing up. "I was a helicopter mom and I was super-controlling," Turner said in a 2023 interview with Yahoo. "And looking back, I would be a different mom."

Turner believes she "was a good mom," all things considered. She says she simply "felt like I had to be a soldier because there were three of them and I had to make sure that they knew who's boss. And number two, just to keep everything in line." According to Turner, she was so desperate for help keeping the house in order during her early days of parenthood that she "begged" her own mother to move in with her to lend a hand. Her mom ended up being part of their household for over a decade. Turner says her daughters — who are a lot like their mom — were also fortunate enough to have "a ton of my good girlfriends and guy friends who they all called aunt and uncle." She added that all this extra support from her mother and various friends made her feel "blessed, even in my low times."

