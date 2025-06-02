Tiffany Trump's Age Gap Marriage Puts Her Husband In A Different Decade
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos' relationship has been making headlines ever since their first meeting. The pair originally locked eyes in November 2018 at Lindsay Lohan's club in Mykonos, Greece. "I wasn't there when they met," the "Mean Girls" star confirmed to People at the premiere for her short-lived MTV reality show, "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club." "I know him... and I know her... but I don't know what happened." After getting engaged on the White House lawn in January 2021, the happy couple tied the knot at Tiffany's father's famed Mar-a-Lago Club the following year in Palm Beach, Florida.
Donald Trump seemed happy with the courtship, even electing Michael's billionaire father, Massad Boulos, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs in December 2024. But the president wasn't always so supportive of the Boulos family. While they're originally from Lebanon, Michael's clan also resided in Nigeria — a country that Donald infamously decried as a "sh**hole" in 2018, per Reuters. He later denied the comment, and the divisive politician has notably since demonstrated his benevolence for his daughter's in-laws. At a campaign event in Detroit in October 2024, after acknowledging Massad in the crowd of supporters, Donald announced that Tiffany and Michael were expecting their first child.
On May 15, 2025, they welcomed little Alexander Trump Boulos into the world. Details about Tiffany and Michael Boulos' relationship are widely covered in the media, but an often overlooked aspect is their significant age gap. Tiffany was born in 1993, whereas Michael was born in '97, making the former four years older. To put it into perspective, when Tiffany was in college, Michael was likely still just a freshman in high school.
Relationship age gaps are not uncommon in the Trump family
There are many celebrity couples with big age differences, and the Trumps are no different. Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos' even puts them in different decades — as of this writing, she's in her early 30s while he's still in his 20s. It seems that age is just a number for the youngest Trump daughter, though — a philosophy she may have learned from her famous father. After all, Donald Trump is 17 years older than Marla Maples, her mom and the president's second wife.
After divorcing the former model in 1999, Donald married former Slovenian model Melania Trump. Donald and Melania actually have a bigger age gap than most people think, with the president being 24 years her senior. This makes them one of many political couples with massive age gaps.
Other relationship age gaps within the Trump dynasty are not uncommon. Before he left her for Bettina Anderson, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle had a surprising age difference (the controversial politician's eldest son is eight years younger than Guilfoyle). Moreover, Don Jr. also has a big age gap with his new paramour, as the Palm Beach socialite is nine years is junior.