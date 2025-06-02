Tiffany Trump's Age Gap Marriage Puts Her Husband In A Different Decade

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos' relationship has been making headlines ever since their first meeting. The pair originally locked eyes in November 2018 at Lindsay Lohan's club in Mykonos, Greece. "I wasn't there when they met," the "Mean Girls" star confirmed to People at the premiere for her short-lived MTV reality show, "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club." "I know him... and I know her... but I don't know what happened." After getting engaged on the White House lawn in January 2021, the happy couple tied the knot at Tiffany's father's famed Mar-a-Lago Club the following year in Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump seemed happy with the courtship, even electing Michael's billionaire father, Massad Boulos, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs in December 2024. But the president wasn't always so supportive of the Boulos family. While they're originally from Lebanon, Michael's clan also resided in Nigeria — a country that Donald infamously decried as a "sh**hole" in 2018, per Reuters. He later denied the comment, and the divisive politician has notably since demonstrated his benevolence for his daughter's in-laws. At a campaign event in Detroit in October 2024, after acknowledging Massad in the crowd of supporters, Donald announced that Tiffany and Michael were expecting their first child.

On May 15, 2025, they welcomed little Alexander Trump Boulos into the world. Details about Tiffany and Michael Boulos' relationship are widely covered in the media, but an often overlooked aspect is their significant age gap. Tiffany was born in 1993, whereas Michael was born in '97, making the former four years older. To put it into perspective, when Tiffany was in college, Michael was likely still just a freshman in high school.