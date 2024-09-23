Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Jr. Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Knew

There's a surprisingly large age gap between Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. The couple started dating in 2018 following Don Jr.'s messy divorce from his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children (Guilfoyle was also previously married, to California Governor Gavin Newsom and Eric Villency, with whom she had one son). After two years of dating, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. became engaged in late 2020 but didn't confirm the news until January 2022. Sources revealed to the Daily Mail that Don Jr. proposed to Guilfoyle on his birthday, December 31. "It's been an open secret for the past 12 months," an insider confirmed at the time. "They've been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years." And, as it happens, the former Fox News host is significantly older than her husband-to-be.

Advertisement

Guilfoyle turned 55 in March 2024, while Don Jr. celebrated his 46th birthday in December 2023, leaving a roughly nine-year age gap between the couple. Despite this noticeable difference, Guilfoyle proudly shared what makes them such a great team during a 2022 interview with Metropolitan Palm Beach. "We are similar in many ways and beautifully complement one another in other ways, a true yin and yang. We share the same inner passion and fighting spirit," she gushed.

The staunch Trump loyalist and outspoken political commentator added that her core values also play a major role in keeping their relationship both strong and fair. "I love being an independent career woman and strong female, with my own opinions and passions. Don loves that I am traditional and yet fiercely independent," she explained. "We are partners in this incredible journey they call life, and I totally love it!"

Advertisement