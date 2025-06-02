Sophie Grégoire & Justin Trudeau Are Locked In A 'Messy' Post-Divorce Relationship

When most high-level politicians call it quits with their partners, they both usually remain pretty tight-lipped to avoid any blowback. However, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau apparently doesn't subscribe to this notion because she was refreshingly honest about her complex feelings surrounding the end of her 18-year marriage to Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while speaking to The Art Of in 2024. Among other things, Sophie admitted that she couldn't tear her eyes away from the glaring issues in their marriage at one point.

However, the former TV host still found it incredibly difficult to walk away from their life together because she was worried about the grave impact that a highly publicized split like theirs would have on the Trudeaus' three children. When Sophie appeared on CBC's "The Current" in April 2024, she shared an update on how they were co-parenting their kids, confirming, "We are still bound by respect and love, and we have each other's backs and minds and hearts." However, she wasn't afraid to confront the fact that their divorce brought about a difficult adjustment period for all concerned.

According to the former first lady, "Sometimes it gets messy, like, you know, in all family life. And it should be, because it kind of makes us appreciate the better times." Likewise, in her chat with The Art Of, Sophie acknowledged that although she and Justin gradually became more empathetic to each other when they started co-parenting, the hurt from their breakup was still very much present. We wanted to better understand the Trudeaus' complicated relationship dynamics, so The List reached out to Kimber Miller, founder and chief divorce educator, PartWise, for her expert perspective.